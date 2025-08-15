PlayStation Productions Rumor Reveals 8th Upcoming Video Game Movie

A new rumor seemingly suggested the eighth PlayStation Productions movie is in development. First introduced in 2019, the PlayStation Productions brand has been bringing some of the gaming giant's biggest names to the big and small screen with big-budget Hollywood adaptations. Thus far, this effort has seen three movies released (Uncharted, Gran Turismo, and Until Dawn), but plenty more are coming.

Another film adaptation of one of PlayStation's IPs is reportedly in the works: The Last Guardian. The acclaimed 2016 action-adventure title is just one of eight titles now seemingly in the works at PlayStation's film studio, joining the likes of Days Gone, Uncharted 2, and Gravity Rush.

News of the Last Guardian movie comes from Hollywood insider Daniel Richtman, who wrote in a post on his Patreon page that Japan Studios' beloved third game from director Fumito Ueda would be getting the big screen treatment.

PlayStation

No further details on the project were shared. Sony or PlayStation has not yet made an official announcement about the movie.

Released for the PlayStation 4 in 2016, The Last Guardian tells the story of a young boy who befriends a large, mythical winged dog called Trico. Once paired together, the dynamic duo must forge a bond if they want to escape the series of ruins they find themselves in. Upon release, the game earned near universal acclaim, currently at 82 on review aggregator Metacritic.

Every Other Upcoming PlayStation Productions Movie (2026 & Beyond)

Untitled Resident Evil Reboot

Capcom

The only PlayStation Productions movie to currently have a release date is the upcoming untitled Resident Evil reboot from Weapons director Zach Cregger (read more about Weapons here). The new film based on Capcom's fan-favorite survival horror series is being developed as a new, less-action-heavy vision for the Resident Evil film franchise.

Due out on September 18, 2026, the new Resident Evil movie will center on a young organ courier played by Austin Abrams, who accidentally stumbles upon a zombie-like virus after hitting a woman with his car.

Days Gone

PlayStation

The Days Gone movie has been in development for several years, yet relatively little is known about the project. Announced in August 2022, the new film will come from PlayStation Productions and Vendetta Productions. X-Men: First Class story writer Sheldon Turner is set to help develop the movie, with Outlander's Sam Heughan reportedly in consideration to play the lead role.

Days Gone follows a Sons of Anarchy-esque rough and tumble biker, Deacon St. John, as he attempts to survive a terrifying zombie apocalypse in the Pacific Northwest.

Ghost of Tsushima

PlayStation

Coming from the mind of John Wick director Chad Stahelski, Sucker Punch Productions' Ghost of Tsushima is said to be getting a big-screen adaptation. The film would follow the hero of the game, Jin Sakai, as he wards off the Mongol invasion of his homeland of Japan.

The Ghost movie was announced in 2021, coming from Sony Pictures, PlayStation Productions, and Stahelski. Last fans heard, Only writer Takashi Doscher was set to pen the movie's script. No release date has been announced as of yet.

Gravity Rush

PlayStation

First released in 2012 for the PlayStation Vita portable gaming system, Gravity Rush tells the story of a young girl, Kat, an amnesiac who wakes up one day to discover she can control the gravity of the world around her.

Despite coming from a relatively unknown game franchise, the Gravity Rush movie seems to be moving along quite well at PlayStation Studios. Anna Mastro is set to direct the film, and Emily Jerome is writing it. At CES 2024, test footage from the movie was shown publicly for the first time, showing that active production had already begun on the project.

Helldivers

PlayStation

After becoming one of the biggest hits in PlayStation history, the Helldivers will come to the big screen soon. The film adaptation of the zany 2024 multiplayer game from Arrowhead Game Studios was announced mere weeks after Helldivers 2's initial release, as it captured the zeitgeist for millions of players worldwide.

The movie will likely be a wacky take on the sci-fi epic, following a team of planet-hopping soldiers as they head to the frontlines of the galactic war to protect intergalactic democracy.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

PlayStation

First envisioned as a streaming series bound for Netflix, the Horizon: Zero Dawn adaptation is now being developed as a full-length movie from PlayStation Productions and Columbia Pictures.

Based on the Guerrilla Games franchise of the same name, Horizon sets itself in the post-post-apocalypse sci-fi universe, where humans have retreated to more primal ways of living and the landscape is dominated by robotic dinosaur-like creatures.

Untitled Uncharted Sequel

PlayStation Productions

The first Uncharted movie debuted the idea of PlayStation Productions back in 2021. Starring Tom Holland as the globe-trotting adventurer, Nathan Drake, Uncharted brought the Indiana Jones-esque world of the beloved Naughty Dog Uncharted games to the big screen for the first time.

An Uncharted sequel has been confirmed to be in development, with no release date announced as of yet. In December 2023, Uncharted star Mark Wahlberg told The Direct that "somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it," so it would not be surprising if we heard more about Uncharted 2 soon.