2026's WandaVision Sequel Confirmed to Include 3 Avengers Villains

2026's WandaVision sequel, VisionQuest, now has its third villain with a history against the Avengers in the comics. VisionQuest already has a deep connection to the greater MCU's history, considering its leading star has been part of the franchise since its earliest days.

Lauren Morais was confirmed for a role in Marvel Studios' VisionQuest series. According to Variety, Morais will play Lisa Molinari, a character with close ties to Ruaridh Mollica's Thomas Shepherd/Tommy Maximoff.

Marvel Comics

Known as a friend of Thomas Shepherd in the comics, Lisa Molinari serves time in juvenile detention before discovering the mystical Coat of Tiboro and adopting the moniker Coat of Arms. The coat gives her multiple arms and a variety of weapons she can use against her enemies.

Due to her connection to Tommy Shepherd, she is a regular foe for the Young Avengers; she even formed the team herself in the Dark Reign storyline. Along with the Young Avengers being an extension of the main Avengers team from the comics, this makes the Coat of Arms the latest Avengers-level villain to be introduced in VisionQuest, the follow-up effort to 2021's WandaVision.

Other Avengers Villains in VisionQuest

Ultron

Marvel Studios

After over a decade, James Spader will return to the MCU as the ultra-powerful android/AI system known as Ultron. Originally created as a peacekeeping system for the world in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Spader's artificial intelligence program quickly turned on its creators and determined that humanity needed to be eliminated.

The Avengers assembled to take down Ultron and fix Tony and Bruce's mistake, leading to a showdown between them in Sokovia after Quicksilver, the Scarlet Witch, and Vision joined the team. The film ended with Vision seemingly taking down the last Ultron bot after the Scarlet Witch removed the main Ultron's core, but the android will be back for Vision as Paul Bettany's hero revisits his origins.

Jocasta

Marvel Comics

Alongside Ultron, another fan-favorite antagonistic villain from the comics, Jocasta, will make her MCU debut in 2026's VisionQuest. The Fall of the House of Usher's T'Nia Miller will join the MCU to play this role, adding another Avengers-level villain to the WandaVision sequel's roster.

Described in this series as a "cunning and powerful robot driven by revenge," Ultron created Jocasta in Marvel Comics (The Avengers #162) to be his bride, and she quickly became an antagonist for the Avengers alongside him. While her specific story in the MCU is still unknown, she will add a new wrinkle to the Vision/Ultron duel and Tony Stark's history as well (she was seen as a program next to FRIDAY in Age of Ultron).

VisionQuest is the third installment in a Disney+ trilogy that began with WandaVision, and it will be released as part of Marvel Studios' Phase 6 slate. Starring Paul Bettany, James Spader, Todd Stashwick, and Faran Tahir, the show will feature White Vision working out his true identity while revisiting his old adversaries. VisionQuest is expected to come to Disney+ sometime in 2026.