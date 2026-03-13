The Pitt Just Revealed A Devastating Truth About Dr. Santos In Season 2 Episode 10

The Pitt Season 2, Episode 10 revealed a harsh truth about Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones), and it's quite concerning because she did the right thing. One of the major storylines in Season 1 of the HBO Max series centers on the conflict between Dr. Frank Langdon and Dr. Santos after the latter exposed the former's secret of stealing patients' medication.

This led Santos to report Langdon's unethical behavior to Dr. Robby, resulting in Langdon's immediate firing in The Pitt Season 1. After getting some much-needed rehab, Langdon returned in Season 2, reopening old wounds with Dr. Robby and Dr. Santos.

What The Pitt Season 2 Revealed About Dr. Santos

HBO Max

The beef between Dr. Santos and Dr. Langdon continued in The Pitt Season 2, Episode 10. While Langdon was clearly trying to make amends to everyone for his mistakes, Santos was clearly not having it, leading to his subtle meltdown with Dr. Yolanda Garcia.

The episode revealed Santos and Garcia discussing Langdon's return, with Santos noting that "he should have been fired" and that he should not have made a triumphant comeback at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center (PTMC).

The Pitt revealed the devastating aftermath of Dr. Santos after she reported Dr. Langdon that led to his firing. As it turned out, Santos has been treated like a pariah for the past year, leaving her feeling isolated and like a villain.

"He should have been fired. But instead, he waltzes back in here, no big deal. Meanwhile, I've been a goddamn pariah for the last 10 months for doing the right thing."

HBO Max

Santos believed that people hadn't liked her because she was responsible for Langdon having to leave the PTMC. However, Garcia shut her down by pointing out that she doesn't play well with others.

"Or maybe you're a pariah because you don't play well with others. If you've still got beef with Langdon, go tell him."

It seemed that Santos's rivalry with Langdon was already taking a toll on her, as she was blaming Langdon for everyone treating her poorly, when in reality, it might be her own fault. Garcia even told Santos that Langdon owned up to his mistake and that she should move on and be professional.

Santos's consistent refusal to play well with others could lead to her downfall. Throughout Season 2, she has shown a tendency to snipe and difficulty taking direction. At one point, she even made a glaring mistake in one of her charts that could have led to consequences for a patient, but she just told Dr. Robby that it won't happen again as a way to dismiss her own flaws.

It seemed that Dr. Santos' issues could be traced back to her own interpersonal issues, which explains why she has been sidelined or resented, and why she has been treated as a pariah for what she did to Dr. Langdon.

Is Dr. Santos to Blame for Her Behavior Against Dr. Langdon?

HBO Max

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct in March 2025, The Pitt star Isa Briones admitted that part of the reason why Santos decided to report Langdon to Robby was a previous tense back-and-forth between them. This is on top of her realization that he was "jeopardizing patient care" for stealing medicines from his patients.

"Obviously, Langdon being kind of an ass to her, like, went into that. But it's also like, Hey, this is jeopardizing patient care, is kind of the main thing. Someone's not getting their meds, and that's an issue. And so I think that's kind of the final straw there. But the fact that Langdon has been kind of mean right back to her doesn't help."

There is no denying that what Santos did to Langdon (by reporting him) was correct, but he had already moved past that by taking the necessary steps to address his mistakes.

Santos already feels vindicated about what she did, but she should move forward as well by accepting her flaws and working on herself to be a better doctor and peer in the PTMC.