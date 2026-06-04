DC Studios Reveals First Look At Female Robin In Costume For Batman TV Series

The first look at DC Studios' Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 revealed a new look at its female robin wearing an unexpected costume. Prime Video's Batman: Caped Crusader showcased new versions of characters from Gotham's roster, reuniting fans with beloved characters like Harley Quinn, Jim Gordon, Barbara Gordon, and a female version of Penguin. Among the exciting additions in the TV series is Carrie Kelley, the female version of Robin from the comics. In the series, Carrie is reimagined as a young orphan in Season 1, Episode 8, under the watchful care of Dr. Leslie Thompkins and later helped in rescuing kids abducted by Nocturna (McKenna Grace).

While she did not become Robin or take on a costumed identity in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1, the first look at Carrie Kelley (voiced by Juliet Donenfeld) in Season 2 of the DC Studios-produced series showed the future Robin wearing a Grey Ghost costume as she stands in front of the Dark Knight.

Amazon Prime Video

In DC lore, the Grey Ghost is a fictional superhero within the world of Batman who became the inspiration behind Bruce Wayne's inspirational figure in shaping his heroic identity.

Carrie actively helped Batman in taking down Nocturna in the episode, mainly due to her resourcefulness and willingness to step up in fighting a powerful female villain. Interestingly, the other orphans introduced in the episode were named Dickie, Jace, and Stephie, serving as clear nods to Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, and Stephanie Brown.

This exciting reveal quietly sets the stage for the expansion of the Bat Family in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, with Carrie seemingly being the first one to be trained by Batman based on this official image.

In DC Comics, Carrie Kelley made her debut in Frank Miller's The Dark Knight Returns, where she became the new Robin who fought alongside an aging Batman and use a slingshot and firecrackers as weapons.

Alongside the first image of Carrie Kelley in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, Prime Video also confirmed that the show will return on the streaming service on July 31 (two years after its premiere on Prime Video in August 2024).

I'm Convinced Batman: Caped Crusader Is Setting Up Carrie Kelley As Its First Robin

Amazon Prime Video

The first-look image of Carrie Kelley in Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2 strongly suggested that she will be part of the action again in the DC Studios' series, continuing what she already did from Season 1 by helping Batman deal with Nocturna.

Batman and Carrie already had an established dynamic (even though it was only for one episode), with the young orphan proving her worth by using her trusty slingshot to distract Nocturna at a pivotal moment to give Batman a chance to recover. This brief but memorable interaction showed Carrie's quick thinking, courage, and natural affinity for the vigilante life, the same qualities of her comic book counterpart.

Carrie's Grey Ghost-inspired vigilante outfit serve as the perfect fit for the show's 1940s noir aesthetic, and this could be an early sign of transition to the vigilante life. This outfit also reinforced Carrie's position as a grounded and resourceful ally rather than a traditional sidekick (at first).

There is a strong chance that Batman may be reluctant in training Carrie to become an active member in the field, considering how young the kid is in the series. This fits perfectly with the show's portrayal of a lone-wolf version of Batman. Bruce is not yet the paternal mentor figure seen in other forms of media. His evolution will likely be chronicled in the series, signaling improvement of Batman's arc in Caped Crusader Season 2.