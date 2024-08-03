Batman: Caped Crusader has an incredible cast of voice actors headlined by Jamie Chung, McKenna Grace, and Yuri Lowenthal.

The latest DC series brings together a fresh wave of characters from the Batman mythos in a re-imagining of Gotham in the 1940s.

Batman: Caped Crusader premiered on Amazon Prime Video on August 1.

Every Main Voice Cast Member of Batman Caped Crusader

Hamish Linklater - Bruce Wayne / Batman

Hamish Linklater

Hamish Linklater brings his version of Batman to life in Batman: Caped Crusader.

In this universe, Batman is still a myth to most of Gotham, but his presence slowly unravels in the city as the series progresses. He is fueled by his traumatic past as he wants to make criminals pay.

His portrayal of Bruce Wayne also sets him apart from his Batman persona, making him the fun and happy-go-lucky billionaire playboy.

Linklater has over 50 credits to his name, with roles in The Big Short, Battleship, Fantastic Four, and The New Adventures of Old Christine.

Jason Watkins - Alfred Pennyworth

Jason Watkins

Jason Watkins lends his voice to Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's butler and Batman's close confidant as he protects Gotham from dangerous threats and the criminal underbelly.

Watkins is best known for playing DS Dodds in McDonald & Dodds, Harold Wilson in The Crown, and Stanley Fox in Archie.

Eric Morgan Stuart - James Gordon

Eric Morgan Stuart

James Gordon (voiced by Eric Morgan Stuart) is the current commissioner of the Gotham Police Department (GCPD) who initially believes Batman is a threat.

He later becomes a valued ally of the Caped Crusader as they unearth corruption in the city's underbelly.

Fans may recognize Stuart's voice for his roles in Harley Quinn, Thief of Thieves, and Fallout 4.

Krystal Joy Brown - Barbara Gordon

Krystal Joy Brown

Barbara Gordon plays a pivotal role in Batman: Caped Crusader as one of Gotham's top attorneys. The character is voiced by Krystal Joy Brown.

Barbara is best friends with Harleen Quinzel and Renee Montoya. Similar to her father, she is also skeptical at first about Batman's presence in Gotham, but she eventually embraces the Dark Knight's vigilantism.

Brown's most notable voice roles include Final Space and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. She also appeared in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, The Equalizer, and Magic Camp.

Jamie Chung - Dr. Harleen Quinzel / Harley Quinn

Jamie Chung

Jamie Chung is part of the voice cast as Dr. Harleen Quinzel (aka Harley Quinn).

As Dr. Quinzel, she serves as the therapist of rich men who are reprimanded by the law. At one point, Bruce becomes her client after he punches someone in the museum for mocking his mother's necklace.

Harleen's alter-ego, Harley Quinn, is presented in a new light in the animated series as someone who keeps rich men of Gotham as her prisoners in a secret bunker, treating herself as some sort of hero in her twisted way.

This isn't Chung's first time in the world of Batman since she previously played the live-action version of Valerie Vale in Gotham. She also starred as Blink in The Gifted, and Molly Park in Dexter: New Blood.

Christina Ricci - Selina Kyle / Catwoman

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci joins the cast of Batman: Caped Crusader as the voice of Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman).

Selina is part of the rich and powerful in the series, but her father's death means that she has to maintain her lavish lifestyle by stealing notable pieces of jewelry across Gotham.

As Catwoman, she gets to flirt and be playful with Batman to evade capture.

Ricci can be seen in Wednesday, Addams Family, Casper, and Yellowjackets.

Diedrich Bader - Harvey Dent / Two-Face

Diedrich Bader

Diedrich Bader voices Harvey Dent (aka Two-Face), Gotham's District Attorney and mayoral candidate who will do anything to keep his reputation as good as possible to the public even if means diving into illegal dealings.

Bader previously appeared in Napoleon Dynamite, Office Space, and Meet the Spartans.

Michelle C. Bonilla - Renee Montoya

Michelle C. Bonilla

Renee Montoya is voiced by Michelle C. Bonilla in Batman: Caped Crusader.

Montoya is one of Commissioner Gordon's trusted and reliable detectives in the GCPD. She is also good friends with Barbara and Harleen Quinzel.

Bonilla is best known for her roles in 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Casagrandes, and Clemency.

Bumper Robinson - Lucius Fox

Bumper Robinson

Lucius Fox (brought to life by Bumper Robinson) is Bruce Wayne's friend and lawyer who helps him get out of messy legal situations.

Robinson is a veteran voice actor best known for his roles in Justice League: Doom, Ben 10: Omniverse, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

John DiMaggio - Harvey Bullock

John DiMaggio

John DiMaggio is Harvey Bullock in the new Batman series from Prime Video.

Harvey is a corrupt cop who works for Rupert Thorne and he will stop at nothing to destroy Batman's reputation in the eyes of Gotham's citizens.

DiMaggio voiced characters in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Futurama.

Tom Kenny - Joe Rigger / Firebug & Eel O'Brien

Tom Kenny

Tom Kenny plays multiple characters in Batman: Caped Crusader as he brings Joe Rigger (aka Firebug) and Eel O'Brien to life.

Firebug wreaks havoc in Episode 4 as he is set loose by Detectives Flass and Bullock to bring out the Batman.

Eel O'Brien is a photojournalist from the Gotham Gazette. In the comics, he is the alter ego of Justice League hero, Plastic Man.

Kenny's most recognizable voice role is Spongebob Squarepants. The actor's credits also include Rick & Morty, Johnny Bravo, and The Powerpuff Girls.

Cedric Yarbrough - Rupert Thorne, Waylon Jones & Papa Midnight

Cedric Yarbrough

Cedric Yarbrough brings three characters to life in Batman: Caped Crusader, namely Rupert Thorne, Waylon Jones, and Papa Midnight.

Rupert Thorne is a crime boss in Gotham who has been pulling the strings from behind throughout Season 1.

Waylon Jones is Killer Croc's alter ego who appears in the carnival and is part of the group that beats up Bruce Wayne in Episode 8.

Papa Midnight becomes Batman's ally in Episode 6 as he tries to subdue the Gentleman Ghost that has been terrorizing the streets of Gotham.

Yarbrough is known for his roles in Black Dynamite, Reno 911!, and The Boss.

Gary Anthony Williams - Arnold Flass

Gary Anthony Williams

Gary Anthony Williams voices Detective Arnold Flass, Harvey Bullock's partner who is also a corrupt cop.

Williams is known for his roles in Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, Exploding Kittens, and WondLa.

Roger Craig Smith - Jim Corrigan & Floyd Lawton

Roger Craig Smith

Roger Craig Smith lends his voice to two characters: Jim Corrigan and Floyd Lawton.

Jim Corrigan is a corrupt cop in the GCPD who appears in Episode 4.

Floyd Lawton is a mercenary hired to kill James Gordon who shows up in the opening moments of Episode 7.

Smith has voiced many iconic characters in the past, such as Captain America in Avengers Assemble, Batman in Batman: Arkham Origins, and Sonic in TailsTube.

Yuri Lowenthal - Detective Cohen

Yuri Lowenthal

Yuri Lowenthal guest stars as the voice of Detective Cohen in Batman: Caped Crusader Episode 4.

Cohen is part of Montoya's task force in trying to capture the titular Dark Knight.

Lowenthal is perhaps best known for his voice role as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Insomniac's Spider-Man games. The actor also had roles in Diablo III, Ben 10: Omniverse, and Orbital Redux.

Corey Burton - Jack Ryder

Corey Burton

Corey Burton plays Jack Ryder, the reporter in Episode 4 who asks the citizens of Gotham about their thoughts on Batman's presence in the city.

Burton's credits include Batman: Arkham City, Atlantis: The Lost Empire, and Hercules.

Santino Barnard - Young Bruce Wayne

Santino Barnard

Santino Barnard voices a young Bruce Wayne in the animated series.

Barnard has credits in 8-Bit Christmas, Monstrous, and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels.

Reid Scott - Onomatopoeia

Reid Scott

Reid Scott lends his voice to Onomatopoeia, a hired assassin who targets James and Barbara Gordon in Episode 7. He is an expert gunman and combatant who gives Batman some problems during their encounter.

Scott previously appeared in Veep, My Boys, and The Big C.

Dan Donohue - Basil Karlo / Clayface

Dan Donohue

Dan Donohue voices Basil Karlo (aka Clayface).

The character serves as Episode 2's main antagonist after he abducts a famous actress named Yvonne and it is up to Batman and Renee Montoya to find her.

Donohue's notable credits include For All Mankind, Damnation, and Longmire.

Mckenna Grace - Natalia Night / Nocturna

Mckenna Grace

Mckenna Grace joins the cast of Batman: Caped Crusader as the voice of Natalia Night (aka Nocturna).

Natalia is the main villain of Episode 8 as she abducts children to lure them into giving their energy so that she can be powerful.

Grace recently appeared as Phoebe in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The actress can also be seen in Young Sheldon, Captain Marvel, and The Handmaid's Tale.

Toby Stephens - Jim Craddock / Gentleman Ghost

Toby Stephens

Toby Stephens stars as Jim Craddock (aka the Gentleman Ghost). He serves as the supernatural villain of Batman in Episode 6, "Night Ride."

Gentleman Ghost torments the streets of Gotham and Batman seeks an unlikely ally to help him fend off his ghostly foe.

Stephens portrayed Poseidon in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The actor also appeared in McDonald & Dodds, Dodger, and Six Four.

Minnie Driver - Oswalda Cobblepot / Penguin

Minnie Driver

Minnie Driver plays Oswalda Cobblepot, a gender-bent version of Penguin in the Batman: Caped Crusader universe.

Oswalda wreaks havoc in Gotham in Episode 1 as she leads a crime syndicate to try and take over the reins of the city's criminal underbelly.

Driver has credits in Speechless, The Riches, and Circle of Friends.

David Krumholtz - Fletcher Demming

David Krumholtz

David Krumholtz voices Fletcher Demming, a man whom Batman saved from killing himself in the opening moments of Episode 5. It is later revealed that he is one of Harley Quinn's prisoners.

Krumholtz appeared in Oppenheimer, Slums of Beverly Hills, and The Deuce.

Haley Joel Osment - Anton Night

Haley Joel Osment

Haley Joel Osment is part of the voice cast as the one who brings Anton Night to life in Episode 8.

He is Natalia's older brother who tries his best to protect his sister's sinister secret.

Osment has credits in The Sixth Sense, Pay It Forward, and Secondhand Lions.

Paul Scheer - Aaron and Ronald Cobblepot

Paul Scheer

Paul Scheer serves as the voice of two characters in the series: Aaron and Ronald Cobblepot.

The pair are Oswalda's sons who also serve as her goons tasked to protect her from harm.

Scheer is a comedian known for his roles in Veep, The League, and Fresh Off the Boat.

The Joker

The Joker

The Joker appears in the final moments of Batman: Caped Crusader's Season 1 finale. The character's voice actor has yet to be revealed.

In his lone appearance, it is revealed that he has been using test subjects/victims to test his laughing gas and it appears that he was successful in doing so after killing his final victim.

The character's presence hints at a lot of storytelling opportunities for a potential Season 2.

Batman: Caped Crusader is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Read more about Batman on The Direct:

Batman's Reboot Movie Gets Concerning Director Update

Kevin Conroy's Final Batman Scene Disappoints Fans (Video)

How Tall is Batman? Movies Vs. Comics Height Differences Explained