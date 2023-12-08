It's time to dive into the cast of actors and the characters they play in Amazon Prime Video's newest animated Batman movie, titled Merry Little Batman.

Abandoned by Max, Amazon Prime Video jumped in to host this animated movie, with Warner Bros. Animation chief Sam Register sharing the company's excitement to "partner with Amazon to begin an all-new animated chapter of Batman."

Directed by Mike Roth and written by Morgan Evans, this new story will exist outside of the DC Universe continuity built by Warner Bros., utilizing the Dark Knight's lore for a comedic Christmas-themed story under Prime Video's purview.

Every Actor & Character in Merry Little Batman

Merry Little Batman follows young Damian Wayne as he evolves into "Little Batman," hoping to defend Gotham from villains hellbent on taking over the holiday season.

Yonas Kibreab - Damian Wayne / Little Batman

Yonas Kibreab

Young Yonas Kibreab embodies Merry Little Batman's leading character Damian Wayne, who many DC fans know as Bruce Wayne's son from Batman stories in DC Comics.

Eager to become a superhero just like his dad, Damian gets his very first utility belt as a Christmas present before he takes on his first run of crime fighting as the holiday season is put in danger.

Kibreab already has nearly two dozen credits to his name early in his career, including major shows such as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Sweet Tooth.

Luke Wilson - Bruce Wayne / Batman

Luke Wilson

With this being a Batman movie, it's no surprise to see the original Caped Crusader Batman involved, with Luke Wilson playing this version of Bruce Wayne.

After starting off the Christmas season with his son, Batman is called off to fight with the Justice League on a mission, leaving Damian alone in Gotham City with crime at an all-time low.

Along with classic movies such as Old School and The Royal Tennenbaums, Wilson more recently starred in DC's Stargirl, The Best Man, and Miranda's Victim.

James Cromwell - Alfred Pennyworth

James Cromwell

James Cromwell plays this universe's version of Alfred Pennyworth, Bruce Wayne's loyal butler and confidant, who is seen snarkily pointing out the crumbs in Batman's beard before he jets off on his mission.

Cromwell is best known for his work in L.A. Confidential and The Green Mile, and he also plays key supporting roles in Spider-Man 3 and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

David Hornsby - The Joker

David Hornsby

Every Batman has a Joker on the opposite side of the battle, which is exactly the case in Merry Little Batman thanks to David Hornsby's Clown Prince of Crime.

Hornsby's Joker gets into the holiday theme by going full Grinch and stealing Christmas from Gotham City, pushing "Little Batman" to go after the villain and stop his evil scheme.

Outside of his key supporting role as Cricket in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, other credits for Hornsby include Good Girls, Ben 10, and Jake in Progress.

Dolph Adomian - Mr. Freeze

Dolph Adomian

Making his acting debut in Merry Little Batman is Dolph Adomian as Mr. Freeze, who is seen blasting his freeze ray at Little Batman while asking if he could "break the ice."

Brian George - The Penguin

Brian George

Voice acting veteran Brian George will embody this holiday movie's version of the Penguin as Oswald Cobblepot takes the spotlight against his iconic foe, Batman.

Having also voiced Alfred Pennyworth in multiple other DC projects, most recently 2016's Batman: The Killing Joke, George also boasts roles in Hotel Transylvania and Keeping the Faith.

Theresa McLaughlin - Poison Ivy

Theresa McLaughlin

Poison Ivy - possibly most famous for being a love interest of Harley Quinn - will join the cast of villains in this animated project behind the voice talents of Theresa McLaughlin.

Most recognizable for her work in the sound department on films such as Ghostbusters: Afterlife and The Bourne Identity, McLaughlin also has on-screen roles in Perry Mason, Criminal Minds, and N3mbers.

Chris Sullivan - Bane

Chris Sullivan

Emmy-winner Chris Sullivan takes on his first character from the DC Universe as he plays Merry Little Batman's interpretation of Bane, only seen for a second in the aftermath of getting beat up in the show's first trailer.

Sullivan is perhaps best known for his MCU role as Taserface, seen in What If...? and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and he is also recognizable for his place in both This Is Us and Stranger Things.

Michael Fielding - Terry

Michael Fielding

Michael Fielding plays an unknown character in this movie named Terry, details about whom haven't been revealed yet.

Fielding is best known for his roles in The Mighty Boosh, Feel Butters, and Noel Fielding's Luxury Comedy.

Cynthia McWilliams - Vicki Vale

Cynthia McWilliams

The new animated Batman movie will utilize memorable journalist and occasional Bruce Wayne love interest Vicki Vale from the Batman lore, portrayed by Cynthia McWilliams.

The biggest projects on McWilliams' resume include Coyote, Bosch, and Prince of Peoria.

Natalie Palamides - Francine

Natalie Palamides

While the story behind the character named Francine is currently a mystery, she'll be played in Merry Little Batman by Natalie Palamides.

Palamides' history includes a number of voiceover roles in shows like Family Guy and American Dad!, and she's also a key part of the new Powerpuff Girls reboot that started in 2016.

Reid Scott - Commissioner Gordon

Reid Scott

Reid Scott takes on a notable role from Batman lore as Merry Little Batman's Commissioner Jim Gordon.

2023 also saw Scott voice Superman's father in the animated My Adventures With Superman series on Max, and other credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Veep, and My Boys.

Merry Little Batman is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.