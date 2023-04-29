After a stellar eight-episode Season 4, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel returns for a fifth and final season on Amazon Prime Video with a star-studded cast.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel revolves around the journey of the titular housewife turned stand-up comic. The show received widespread acclaim from fans and critics, resulting in a stellar multiple-season run on Prime.

Season 5 is expected to take a deep dive into Maisel's journey, exploring whether she will ultimately be successful as a stand-up comic or if she will return home instead.

Who Is the Cast of the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5?

1.) Rachel Brosnahan - Miriam “Midge” Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan

Rachel Brosnahan returns as the titular character in the show's final season. The sharp-tongued stand-up talent is expected to do everything in her power to fulfill her dreams.

At the end of Season 4, Midge and Luke Kirby's Lenny Bruce had a heartfelt conversation, with the latter telling the former that she can't be picky with her gigs if she wants success. Hopefully, this statement from Lenny could be what the push Midge needs in order to have a Hollywood ending in Season 5.

Brosnahan is known for her past roles in House of Cards, Manhattan, and The Blacklist.

2.) Alex Borstein - Susan “Susie” Myerson

Alex Borstein

Alex Borstein plays Susan Myerson, Midge's foul-mouthed yet compassionate friend and manager.

After a slight mishap with her gambling addiction in Season 3, the following season chronicled how Susie became a more involved manager for Midge, which is expected to carry over in Season 5.

Borstein's past credits include Ted, Catwoman, and The Lizzie McGuire Movie. She's also voiced Lois Griffin on Family Guy since 1999.

3.) Michael Zegen - Joel Maisel

Michael Zegen

Michael Zegen is set to return as Joel Maisel, Midge's ex-husband and the owner of a nightclub. Although Joel imploded his marriage with Midge, Zegen's character has redeemed himself after Season 1.

With a baby soon on its way, Joel is poised to become a better man and father while also helping Midge in any way that he can to achieve a successful career.

Zegen is best known for his roles in The Walking Dead and Boardwalk Empire.

4.) Marin Hinkle - Rose Weissman

Marin Hinkle

Marin Hinkle portrays Rose Weissman, Midge's mother who has been trying (for four seasons now) to strike a balance in crafting a perfect image for society while also creating a perfect family.

Given that Rose hasn't still come to terms with her daughter's stand-up comedy career, Season 5 will look to resolve that while finding success in her recently-launched matchmaking business.

Hinkle's past credits include I Am Sam, The Next Big Thing, and Two and a Half Men.

5.) Kevin Pollak - Moishe Maisel

Kevin Pollak

Kevin Pollak plays Moishe Maisel, Midge's former father-in-law.

The character returns in Season 5 after struggling with a health condition in the previous season. Given that it was confirmed that he is not dying, fans can expect Moishe for more comedic shenanigans and heartfelt advice to Midge in the final season.

Pollak is known for his past roles in A Few Good Men and The Usual Suspects.

6.) Caroline Aaron - Shirley Maisel

Caroline Aaron

Caroline Aaron plays Shirley Maisel, Moishe's wife and Midge's former mother-in-law. The character's role in Season 5 is expected to revolve around the unresolved story of Joel's new family with Mei.

Aaron's past roles include Edward Scissorhands and 21 Jump Street.

7.) Reid Scott - Gordon Ford

Reid Scott

Reid Scott returns as late-night talk show host Gordon Ford in the fictional world of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Scott's past credits include Venom, My Boys, and Veep.

8.) Matilda Szydagis - Zelda

Matilda Szydagis

Matilda Szydagis returns as steadfast maid Zelda in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5. Given the comic tension between her and Tony Shalhoub's Abe, Season 5 could finally bring the two closer together and make them official.

Szydagis' past credits include Nanny Diaries and The Ruins.

9.) Alfie Fuller - Dinah Rutledge

Alfie Fuller

After a memorable debut in Season 4, Alfie Fuller returns as Dinah Rutledge, the ever-reliable receptionist of Susie.

Fuller is best known for her career in theater, having performed in Antony & Cleopatra, Glass, and As You Like It.

10.) Jason Ralph - Mike Carr

Jason Ralph

Jason Ralph's Mike Carr is another character introduced in Season 4 who is expected to take on a much larger role in Season 5.

Ralph's Mike Carr is a producer and booker for The Gordon Ford Show, the show that Midge is eyeing to perform at the end of the previous season. That said, it seems that Midge and Mike will be engaged in several talks in order to land the highly-anticipated stand-up gig in the show.

Ralph's past roles include I’m Thinking of Ending Things and A Most Violent Year.

11.) Tony Shalhoub - Abraham “Abe” Weissman

Tony Shalhoub

Tony Shalhoub returns as Abraham "Abe" Weissman, Midge's father and Rose's husband. At the end of Season 4, Abe shifted his focus to writing for a newspaper called The Village Voice and his own book after his stint as a professor at Columbia University.

Aside from juggling his career, Season 5 could also showcase how he helps his daughter, Midge, to gain success in the stand-up scene.

Shalhoub is an award-winning actor best known for his roles in Spy Kids, Men in Black, and Galaxy Quest. He also played the leading role of Detective Adrian Monk on USA's Monk from 2002 to 2009, winning three Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in that time.

12.) Joel Johnstone - Archie Cleary

Joel Johnstone

Joel Johnstone is back as Archie Cleary in Season 5, who is the husband of Midge's best friend, Imogene.

Johnstone is known for his roles in Agents of SHIELD, The Resident, and The Astronaut Wives Club.

13.) Bailey De Young - Imogene Cleary

Bailey De Young

Bailey De Young plays Imogene Cleary, Midge's best friend in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. It is unknown how she will fit into Season 5's story, but it is expected that she is part of Midge's support system as she fulfills her dream.

De Young's previous roles include Faking It, Bunheads, and Petals on the Wind.

14.) Will Brill - Noah Weissman

Will Brill

Will Brill returns in Season 5 as Noah Weissman, Midge's brother and analyst for the CIA. Noah has a recurring role in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Brill's past credits include Gotham, The Time Traveler's Wife, and The OA.

15.) Justine Lupe - Astrid Weissman

Justine Lupe

Justin Lupe portrays Astrid Weissman, the wife of Noah and Midge's sister-in-law.

Lupe's credits include Succession, Luckiest Girl Alive, and Mr. Mercedes.

16.) Milo Ventimiglia - Sylvio

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo Ventimiglia returns as Sylvio in Season 5 after having a brief hook-up with Midge in Season 4. It is unknown what the ramifications of that encounter will be, but hopefully, it will not affect Midge's road to career redemption.

Ventimiglia's past roles include Heroes, This Is Us, and Gilmore Girls.

17.) Jane Lynch - Sophie Lennon

Jane Lynch

Jane Lynch plays comedian Sophie Lennon in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. In Season 4, Susie severed her ties with Jane after a major falling-out, but some have theorized that the pair will be working together again sooner rather than later.

Lynch is best known for her roles in Glee, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Two and a Half Men.

18.) Stephanie Hsu - Mei Lin

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu portrays Mei Lin, Joel's new partner and a soon-to-be mother who runs an illegal gambling ring underneath Joel's club. Season 5 is expected to resolve the riff between Mei and Shirley since Moishe insists to Joel that his mother needs to know about the baby.

Hsu is best known for her iconic role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and Joy Ride.

Season 5 Has Franchise Newcomers

Aside from the franchise mainstays, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5 is also set to add three newcomers to its growing cast.

Darren Criss (Glee, The Flash), Hank Azaria (Spamalot), and Sutton Foster (Music Man, Anything Goes) are confirmed to be joining Season 5 as recurring guest stars. It remains to be seen, though, if they will be allies or enemies to Midge.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 5's first three episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.