Goliath Season 2 has an incredible lineup of cast members headlined by seasoned actors Billy Bob Thornton and Ana de la Reguera.

The legal drama series from Amazon Prime Video revolves around the story of defense lawyer Billy McBride as he represents a teenager who is falsely accused of murdering two unarmed gang members.

He later finds out that the crime is connected to high-profile corruption in the world of Los Angeles politics.

Goliath Season 2 premiered on Prime Video on June 15, 2018.

Goliath Season 2 Cast: Every Main Actor Who Appears

Billy Bob Thornton - Billy McBride

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton headlines the cast of Goliath Season 2 as Billy McBride, a defense lawyer from Los Angeles who works on high-profile cases.

In Season 2, Billy takes on a double murder case for his friend's 16-year-old son who is wrongly accused of killing two unarmed men.

He believes the kid is innocent, and that he is being framed by corrupt individuals in the crime and drug underbelly of the city.

Thornton is currently leading the cast of Taylor Sheridan's Landman from Paramount+.

The actor also has recognizable roles in The Big Bang Theory, A Simple Plan, Bandits, The Gray Man, and Devil's Peak.

Nina Arianda - Patty Solis-Papagian

Nina Arianda

Nina Arianda returns to play Patty Solis-Papagian, an experienced DUI lawyer who is part of Billy's legal team.

She helps Billy uncover the truth about Julio's case, gathering as much intel as they need to prove his innocence. She has a loudmouth and charismatic personality, and she uses them to their advantage in finding the truth about Billy's clients and the case in general.

Arianda is known for her roles in Midnight in Paris, Win Win, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Tania Raymonde - Brittany Gold

Tania Raymonde

Tania Raymonde stars as Brittany Gold, a former escort who now works as Billy McBride's legal assistant.

Brittany's role in Season 2 involves getting close to Tom Wyatt, a shady billionaire who has ties to one of the dangerous cartel leaders in Los Angeles, to find out his involvement in the Julio Suarez case.

Raymonde's recognizable roles include playing Alex Rousseau in Lost, Trina Rafferty in The Lincoln Lawyer, and Chloe Marlene in NCIS.

Diana Hopper - Denise McBride

Diana Hopper

Denise McBride (played by Diana Hopper) is Billy's daughter who moves in with him in Los Angeles to get close to him and have a father-daughter bonding.

Denise agrees to be with Billy because she also wants to look over his welfare after she learns from one of his assistants that he is slowly becoming an alcoholic after the events of Season 1.

She is also ecstatic after learning that her father is romantically involved with Marisol Silva.

Hopper previously starred in Caddo Lake, S.W.A.T., and Aftermath.

Ana de la Reguera - Marisol Solva

Ana de la Reguera

Ana de la Reguera joins the cast of Goliath Season 2 as Marisol Solva, a city councilwoman who is running for mayor in Los Angeles and gets romantically close to Billy McBride because she is a family friend of Julio Suarez.

Marisol is playing two sides of the coin since she is also in cahoots with the ones who are actually involved with the double murder.

de la Reguera is best known for her roles in Eastbound & Down, Capadocia, and Nacho Libre.

The actress is also part of the cast of Netflix's Nothing to See Here Season 2.

Matthew Del Negro - Danny Loomis

Matthew Del Negro

Matthew Del Negro appears as Danny Loomis, a financial analyst working for Tom Wyatt who is secretly hiding some shady secrets tied to the world of corruption and drugs in Los Angeles.

Del Negro is best known for playing Chris Caysen in City on a Hill. The actor also appeared in Scandal, The Sopranos, and The West Wing.

Morris Chestnut - Deputy District Attorney Hakeem Rashad

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut plays a recurring role in Goliath Season 2 as Deputy District Attorney Hakeem Rashad, the prosecutor who serves as Billy McBride's rival in the courtroom in the trial for Julio Suarez.

Chestnut has over 50 credits, with roles in Kick-Ass 2, Reasonable Doubt, and Diarra from Detroit.

Mark Duplass - Tom Wyatt

Mark Duplass

Mark Duplass is part of the cast of Goliath Season 2 as Tom Wyatt, a charismatic billionaire and philanthropist who serves as Marisol Solva's sponsor in her mayoral campaign.

Wyatt is also working alongside a drug lord named Gabriel Ortega, the true culprit behind the corrupt system in the crime underbelly of Los Angeles.

Duplass previously appeared as part of the cast of The Morning Show Season 3.

The actor also starred in Cyrus, The League, The Lazarus Effect, and Room 104.

Lou Diamond Phillips - Oscar Suarez

Lou Diamond Phillips

Lou Diamond Phillips appears in a special role as Oscar Suarez, a bar owner and Billy's friend who seeks his assistance after his son is framed for a murder he didn't commit.

Phillips is known for his roles in Courage Under Fire, The Big Hit, and La Bamba.

Diego Josef - Julio Suarez

Diego Josef

At the center of Goliath Season 2's case is Diego Josef's Julio Suarez.

While he is present at the crime scene during the time of the double murder, Julio insists that he is innocent and is being framed by someone else.

Josef can be seen in Animal Kingdom, Generation, and Tiger Within.

Dominic Fumusa - Detective Keith Roman

Dominic Fumusa

Dominic Fumusa portrays Detective Keith Roman, a corrupt detective from the Los Angeles Police Department who is involved with the whole corruption fiasco in the city.

Fumusa starred in Nurse Jackie, 13 Hours, and Homeland. The actor also recently appeared as part of the cast of Elsbeth Season 2, Episode 8.

Paul Williams - J.T. Reginald

Paul Williams

Paul Williams stars as J.T. Reginald, Billy McBride's trusted contact and source who uses his connections to help him with the case involving Julio Suarez.

Williams is a composer and actor known for appearing in Baby Driver, Community, and Nowhere Man.

James Wolk - FBI Special Agent Jeff Clayton

James Wolk

James Wolk plays FBI Special Agent Jeff Clayton, Billy's contact with the FBI who helps him pull some strings from behind to unearth and retrieve needed information for the trial.

Wolk's notable credits include Mad Men, You Again, and The Luckiest Man in America.

Alexandra Billings - Judge Martha Wallace

Alexandra Billings

Alexandra Billings appears as Judge Martha Wallace, the judge presiding in the trial involving Julio Suarez.

Billings has credits in Never Have I Ever, The Peripheral, and The Conners.

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo - Gabriel Ortega

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo plays the antagonistic Gabriel Ortega. The character is the ruthless leader of the La Mano Cartel who framed Julio Suarez in the double murder because he sees it as an easy way out.

Garcia-Rulfo is best known for his roles in The Magnificent Seven, Murder on the Orient Express, and A Man Called Otto.

The actor also leads the cast of The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3.

David Cross - Pete “The Broker” Oakland

David Cross

David Cross brings Pete "The Broker" Oakland to life in Goliath Season 2.

Pete is a real estate agent who also has some shady secrets tied to Tom Wyatt's corrupt business practices.

Cross previously appeared in Arrested Development, Modern Family, and Genius.

He is also part of the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

Annika Marks - Mary Roman

Annika Marks

Annika Marks plays Mary Roman, Keith's wife who is worried about her husband's recent weird behavior after being involved with the Julio Suarez case.

Marks is known for her roles in Waco, The Sessions, and The Fosters.

Zachary James Rukavina - Miguel

Zachary James Rukavina

Zachary James Rukavina plays Miguel, Gabriel Ortega's ruthless enforcer who makes sure that some of his business associates like Tom Wyatt are in check and still do his bidding from time to time.

Rukavina has credits in Cloak & Dagger, Star Trek: Picard, and Snowpiercer.

Julie Brister - Marva Jefferson

Julie Brister

Julie Brister portrays Marva Jefferson, Billy McBride's trusted legal assistant who works alongside Brittany in his mini firm.

Brister's notable credits include Review, The Onion, and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

All episodes of Goliath Season 2 are streaming on Prime Video.