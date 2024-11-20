Landman Episode 1 is anchored by incredible performances from its strong cast led by Billy Bob Thornton.

Developed by Yellowstone and 1923 creator Taylor Sheridan, Landman follows the story of a Texas oilman named Tommy Norris who serves as a middleman between his employer, an oil company, and the workers in the field.

The show's debut episode provides an overview of Norris' professional and personal life, giving fans a glimpse of the unique world of the Texas oil business and the dangers that come with it.

Landman Episode 1 premiered on Paramount+ on November 17.

Every Main Cast Member Who Appears in Landman Episode 1

Billy Bob Thornton - Tommy Norris

Billy Bob Thornton

Billy Bob Thornton headlines the cast of Landman as Tommy Norris.

Tommy Norris is an individual who handles the negotiations on behalf of his employer to secure the company's rights to drill land in order to produce oil.

He is willing to do anything (legal or illegal) to ensure that most, if not all, land deals push through while also keeping the company and its employees in check.

Aside from his storied career of serving as the mediator, Landman Episode 1 also highlights his personal life, with a good chunk of it focusing on coming to terms with the fact that his 17-year-old daughter has a hot new boyfriend who has raging hormones.

Thornton is best known for his roles as Karl Childers in Sling Blade, Billy McBride in Goliath, and Ed Crane in The Man Who Wasn't There.

The actor also has recognizable roles in The Big Bang Theory, A Simple Plan, Bandits, The Gray Man, and Devil's Peak.

Jon Hamm - Monty Miller

Jon Hamm

Another headlining talent who is part of Taylor Sheridan's new series is Jon Hamm as Monty Miller.

Monty is Tommy's boss and a well-known Texas oil businessman who holds a vast amount of power in the state. He trusts Tommy to do the dirty work for him.

In his lone scene in Landman Episode 1, the said dirty work takes the spotlight as Monty asks Tommy to take care of an airplane full of drugs that clashed with an oil tanker. Monty's directive is simple: make sure that the incident won't make the news.

Hamm, who is an Emmy winner and a two-time Golden Globe winner, acted in lead roles in a plethora of projects, such as Million Dollar Arm, Keeping Up with the Joneses, No Sudden Moves, and Beirut.

The actor also recently voiced Sentinel Prime in 2024's Transformers One, a movie that received strong first reactions from critics.

Michael Peña - Armando

Michael Peña

Michael Peña is part of Landman's star-studded cast as Armando, an oil crewman who puts Cooper under his wing while also playing pranks on him during his first day on the job.

Peña is perhaps best known for playing Luis in the MCU's Ant-Man movies.

The actor also has notable credits in World Trade Center, Narcos: Mexico, and Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan series on Amazon Prime Video.

Ali Larter - Angela

Ali Larter

Ali Larter joins the cast of Landman as Angela, Tommy's ex-wife and Ainsley's mother.

In her lone appearance in Landman Episode 1, Angela asks Tommy to take care of Ainsley during the weekend while she and her boyfriend, Victor, go to Cabo.

Angela also warns Tommy about Ainsley's boyfriend who appears she has yet to trust (which makes sense because they are both teenagers).

Final Destination fans may recognize Larter for her role as Clear Rivers in the first two movies of the franchise.

The actress previously appeared in Varsity Blues, Legally Blonde, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, and Heroes.

Michelle Randolph - Ainsley

Michelle Randolph

Michelle Randolph appears as Ainsley, Tommy's 17-year-old daughter who visits him alongside an unexpected guest: her hot boyfriend who is also a popular football player.

Just like any other teenager, Ainsley is still trying to figure out what love is, which makes Tommy remind her that not everyone's first relationship will be their last.

Ainsley, who is closer to her father than her mother, tells Tommy that she thinks her boyfriend is the one she will end up with. However, things take a turn after her beau doesn't want to spend time with her if they are not hooking up, which breaks her heart.

Randolph starred in another Taylor Sheridan-created series, 1923, which is a spinoff of Yellowstone. In 1923, the actress played Elizabeth Strafford.

The actress' other major credits include The Resort, 5 Years Apart, and House of the Witch.

Learn more about the achievements of Landman's breakout star Michelle Randolph.

Jacob Lofland - Cooper

Jacob Lofland

Jacob Lofland portrays Tommy's son, Cooper, who is new to the world of Texas' oil business.

In Landman Episode 1, Cooper's first day as an employee of the patch does not go too well, considering that he has been continuously bullied by a trio of Mexican employees. To put the final nail in the coffin, the oil rig that he was working on explodes at the end of the episode.

Lofland recently appeared as part of the cast of Joker: Folie à Deux.

His other recognizable roles include playing a young Eli McCullough in The Son, Snoggs in 12 Mighty Orphans, and Aris in The Maze Runner: Death Cure.

James Jordan - Dale

James Jordan

James Jordan brings Dale to life in Landman Episode 1.

Dale is a petroleum engineer who is also one of Tommy's housemates who tells him about HR's visit to their place to ask him about gang affiliations after a fight broke out among his men the other night.

Jordan is part of the cast of Lioness Season 2 as Two Cups, one of the CIA operatives under Joe's team.

The actor previously played Agent Steve Hendon in Yellowstone and Ed in Mayor of Kingstown.

Mark Collie - Sheriff Walt Joeberg

Mark Collie

Sheriff Walt Joeberg (played by Mark Collie) is the officer who responded to the crime scene between an airplane and an oil tanker.

Landman Episode 1 sees Tommy asking Walt for a favor regarding the police report. He tells him that he needs to backdate the police report for the case, pointing out that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) dropped the ball on it since the plane was one of their own and it was stolen.

Collie is an actor and singer whose past roles include appearances in The Punisher, Fire Down Below, and Kill Switch.

Collie is also known for playing Frankie Gray in Nashville.

Drake Rodger - Dakota Loving

Drake Rodger

Drake Rodger guest stars as Dakota Loving, Ainsley's boyfriend and a high school football prospect who only wants Tommy's daughter for sex.

Rodger has credits as John Winchester in The Winchesters, Judd in The In-Between, and Nathan Kamber in Mantra.

Colm Feore - Nate

Colm Feore

Colm Feore portrays Nate, a lawyer and one of Tommy's housemates.

Feore is a seasoned actor who appeared as a prominent member of the cast of The Umbrella Academy Season 4.

His other notable credits include Thor, Chicago, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and The Chronicles of Riddick.

Adrian Hernandez - Craig

Adrian Hernandez

Adrian Hernandez joins the cast as Craig, an oilman and Armando's son who messes with Cooper during his first day on the job.

Hernandez is a Mexican American actor who is known for his roles in Grey's Anatomy, Christmas Ringer, and 9-1-1.

Emilio Rivera - Luis

Emilio Rivera

Emilio Rivera plays Luis, Armando's uncle who gives an update to Tommy about Cooper's first day on the job.

Rivera is an actor and stand-up comedian who has over 150 credits, with memorable roles in The Family Business, Mayans M.C., and On My Block.

Anthony Fort - Drilling Engineer

Anthony Fort

Anthony Fort plays the drilling engineer who pacifies Armando and the others to take it easy on Cooper during his first day in Landman Episode 1.

Fort's notable credits include roles in Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Peter, and Queen of the South.

Here are the other cast members who appear in Landman Episode 1:

Brook Sill - Abilene

Greg Dorchak - Chubby

Joseph Meissner - Desmond Trotter

Kevin Crank - Oil man

Josuè Canales - Punk

Silvestre Sanchez - Boy

Exie Booker - Antoine Johnson

Nicolette Doke - Concession girl

Landry Townsend - Betty

Ana Maria Morales - Young Isabel

New episodes of Landman premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight PT.