Lioness Season 2 brings in some fresh faces to its already star-studded cast led by Zoe Saldana, featuring the likes of Yellowstone alum Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, and the series creator himself Taylor Sheridan.

The Paramount+ series revolves around two secret agents working undercover as part of a real-life undercover female operative program of the CIA.

Lioness Season 2 sees Joe, Kaitlyn, and Byron recruit a new operative to infiltrate a dangerous threat.

Lioness Season 2 premiered on Paramount+ on October 27.

Every Main Cast Member of Lioness Season 2

Zoe Saldana - Joe

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana headlines the cast of Lioness Season 2 (formerly known as Special Ops: Lioness) as Joe, the station chief of the CIA's Lioness program.

One of her primary responsibilities involves managing the female undercover operatives of the program.

In Season 2, Joe's peaceful time is interrupted after a U.S. congresswoman gets abducted in the middle of the night.

She is tasked by the U.S. government to deploy undercover agents to retrieve "trophies" for them ahead of the presidential election. However, Joe points out that it is not her agents' job to gather intel.

Still, she has no choice but to send her agents to gather the said trophies.

Joe is also engaged in another mission as she is given the task of rescuing the abducted congresswoman.

Zoe Saldana, who recently announced her Marvel retirement, is best known for playing Gamora in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress also previously appeared as part of the cast of Avatar: The Way of Water, Star Trek, and Colombiana.

Nicole Kidman - Kaitlyn Meade

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman, who also serves as an executive producer of Lioness, returns as Kaitlyn Meade, the Lioness program's senior supervisor who works alongside Joe to make sure that the team is ready for every mission.

Lioness Season 2 sees Kaitlyn still struggling to balance between being present to her husband and the complexities of her job with the Lioness program.

Kidman recently appeared as part of the cast of The Perfect Couple and the cast of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

She also recently appeared as a cast member of Amazon Prime Video's Expats.

Morgan Freeman - Edwin Mullins

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman portrays Edwin Mullins, the US Secretary of State whose direct order is to keep him in the loop with all the operations of the Lioness program.

Mullins is a hard-nosed leader who has little to no sympathy toward the Lioness agents.

One good example of this attitude occurs during Lioness Season 2, Episode 1 when he tells Joe that they need to gather intel about the Mexican government from the drug cartel leader (a job that they don't usually do).

Freeman has over 140 credits, with roles in The Dark Knight, Se7en, and Driving Miss Daisy.

Laysla De Oliveira - Cruz Manuelos

Laysla De Oliveira

Laysla De Oliveira returns as Cruz Manuelos, a former marine who joins the Lioness program in Season 1.

De Oliveira's most recognizable role is playing Dodge in Locke & Key.

The actress also appeared in Guest of Honour, In the Tall Grass, and Needle in a Timestack.

Jill Wagner - Bobby

Jill Wagner

Jill Wagner stars as Bobby, another undercover agent working as part of Joe's Lioness program.

She is a passionate and strong member of the team who often acts as one of its leaders during dire situations.

In Season 2, she reunites with her ex-boyfriend who takes part in the Lioness program after the mission to retrieve the missing congresswoman.

Wagner appeared in Teen Wolf, Stargate: Atlantis, and Braven.

Dave Annable - Neil

Dave Annable

Dave Annable returns as Neil, Joe's supportive husband who understands the dangerous nature of her job as a Lioness operative.

He is the one who takes care of their kids while he works as an enterprising pediatric oncology surgeon as his day job.

Annable can be seen in Yellowstone, Red Band Society, and Brothers & Sisters.

LaMonica Garrett - Tucker

LaMonica Garrett

LaMonica Garrett's Tucker is another member of the Lioness team known for being a technical expert during missions.

Arrowverse fans may recognize Garrett for his role as the Monitor in the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event.

The actor also starred in Designated Survivor, 1883, and The Terminal List.

James Jordan - Two Cups

James Jordan

James Jordan plays a CIA operative named Two Cups in Lioness Season 2. He is a seasoned veteran and a reliable asset to Joe's team.

Jordan appeared as Agent Steve Hendon in Yellowstone, Ed in Mayor of Kingstown, and Pete Mickens in Wind River.

Michael Kelly - Bryon Westfield

Michael Kelly

Michael Kelly reprises his role as Bryon Westfield, the CIA deputy director who keeps the program in check while he maintains a good relationship with the U.S. government.

Bryon reappears in Lioness Season 2 and he is surprised to learn that the admiration wants a "messy" operation instead of a clean retrieval mission because they believe that the criminal organization behind the abduction is being utilized by the Mexican government.

Kelly's notable credits include Man of Steel and Jack Ryan.

The actor recently appeared as part of the cast of The Penguin where he played Johnny Viti.

Martin Donovan - Errol Meade

Martin Donovan

Martin Donovan plays Errol Meade, Kaitlyn's husband who works under the umbrella of the finance sector.

He has been longing for his wife's attention ever since she became the senior supervisor of the Lioness program.

Donovan has credits in Tenet, Big Little Lies, and Weeds.

Austin Hébert - Randy

Austin Hébert

Austin Hébert joins the cast of Lioness Season 2 as Randy, another one of Joe's trusted agents in the undercover program.

Randy's role in the team primarily involves surveillance to gather intel about potential assailants.

Hébert's notable credits include Jack Reacher: Never Go Back and Above Suspicion.

Hannah Love Lanier - Kate

Hannah Love Lanier

Hannah Love Lanier returns as Kate, Joe's teenage daughter in Lioness Season 2.

Lanier starred in Road House, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and The Tiny Mighty Club.

Celestina Harris - Charlie

Celestina Harris

Charlie (played by Celestina Harris) is Joe's younger daughter and Kate's sister who appears in Lioness Season 2.

Harris can be seen in Chicago PD and Doctor Death.

Genesis Rodriguez - Captain Josephina Carrillo

Genesis Rodriguez

Joining the cast of Lioness Season 2 is Genesis Rodriguez as Captain Josephina "Josie" Carrillo.

Josephina is the daughter of Pablo (aka the brother of the leader of the Mexican drug cartel, Los Tigres). Kyle suggests that they recruit Josephina to be part of the Lioness program so that they can take Los Tigres down from the inside.

Josie's proven expertise as a member of the US military and a helicopter pilot makes her a strong asset of Joe's team.

Rodriguez is part of the cast of The Umbrella Academy, Big Hero 6, and Identity Thief.

Taylor Sheridan - Cody

Taylor Sheridan

Taylor Sheridan guest stars as Cody, one of the "gray men" who worked alongside Joe to retrieve the abducted congresswoman in Lioness Season 2, Episode 1. He also worked on a previous mission with Joe.

Taylor Sheridan is also the creator of Lioness and Yellowstone. As an actor, his notable credits include 1883, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Sons of Anarchy.

Thad Luckinbill - Kyle Sanford

Thad Luckinbill

Newly promoted series regular Thad Luckinbill returns in Lioness Season 2 as reliable CIA agent, Kyle Sanford.

In Season 2, Episode 1, Kyle initially assesses the situation behind the abducted congresswoman before joining Joe and the others on the mission to retrieve her.

Luckinbill previously appeared in Just Married, Devotion, and Sicario.

Jonah Wharton - Tex

Jonah Wharton

Jonah Wharton reprises his role as Tex, a CIA operative working for Joe's Lioness team.

Wharton has credits in NCIS, The Rookie, and Bones.

New episodes of Lioness Season 2 premiere every Sunday on Paramount+ at midnight PT.