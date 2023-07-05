Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom features a star-studded cast led by DC star Jason Momoa.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman 2 is poised to be the send-off for the current DCEU, bringing together Momoa's titular hero and the Kingdom of Atlantis for one final adventure.

Marketing has yet to ramp up for the DC sequel, but anticipation is mixed after The Flash's recent box office failure.

Aquaman 2 Cast: Every Actor & Character

1.) Jason Momoa - Arthur Curry/Aquaman

Jason Momoa as Aquaman

Jason Momoa is set to return as Arthur Curry (aka Aquaman) for, presumably, one last time in the upcoming DC sequel.

At the end of the first film, Arthur becomes king of Atlantis and protector of the seas, and this responsibility is expected to be pushed to the forefront in Aquaman 2.

Conversations surrounding Momoa's time as Aquaman have made headlines amid the impending DC reboot. It is unknown if the actor's iteration will carry over into the new DCU, but Momoa already casted doubt on a potential third movie.

2.) Amber Heard - Mera

Amber Heard as Mera

Despite the controversies she faced with her husband Johnny Depp and fan backlash, Amber Heard is slated to return as Mera in Aquaman 2.

In August 2022, The Wrap reported that Heard will only have "20 minutes" of screen time in the sequel, indicating that she has a minor role. During the actress' legal battle, it was revealed that Mera is pregnant in the movie, thus proving her reduced involement.

3.) Patrick Wilson - Orm Marius

Patrick Wilson as Orm

After serving as the main villain in the first movie, Patrick Wilson's Orm Marius will return in Aquaman 2.

Aside from sporting a new look, Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation in April 2022 confirmed that Orm will (reluctantly) team up with Momoa's Aquaman to try and defeat an unknown threat.

Wilson is best known for his roles in the Insidious and Conjuring horror franchises.

4.) Dolph Lundgren - King Nereus

Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus

Dolph Lundgren is set to return as King Nereus, Mera's father and the leader of Xebel.

It remains to be seen how King Nereus fits into the Aquaman 2 puzzle, but the actor did say that the sequel is "better" than its predecessor, teasing that the "script is stronger and it's more exciting."

Lundgren is known for Rocky IV, Masters of the Universe, and The Expendables.

5.) Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - David Kane / Black Manta

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also come back as David Kane aka Black Manta. Aquaman's post-credits scene managed to set up Black Manta's bigger role in the sequel, meaning that he has a bone to pick with Jason Momoa's titular hero.

Alongside Atlantean upgrades and his new partnership with Stephen Shin, Black Manta is much more dangerous in Aquaman 2.

Abdul-Mateen II is set to star as Simon Williams in Marvel Studios' Wonder Man series. The actor is also known for his roles in Candyman, Black Mirror, and HBO"s Watchmen series.

6.) Randall Park - Dr. Stephen Shin

Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin

Randall Park will reprise his role as Dr. Stephen Shin in Aquaman 2.

During the first film, the character was pretty obsessed with proving that Atlantis exists, and it seems that this obsession will carry over in the sequel as he teams up with Black Manta to try to take down the titular hero.

Park is known for his role as the MCU's Jimmy Woo. The actor's other credits include The Interview, Always Be My Maybe, and Fresh of the Boat.

7.) Temuera Morrison - Thomas Curry

Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry

After briefly returning in The Flash, Temuera Morrison will return as Thomas Curry, Arthur's human father, in Aquaman 2.

Morrison is best known for his role as Boba Fett and Jango Fett in the Star Wars movies.

8.) Nicole Kidman - Atlanna

Nicole Kidman as Atlanna

Nicole Kidman will also be back as Atlanna in the DC sequel, the former queen of Atlantis and Arthur's birth mother.

Kidman's past credits include Rabbit Hole, The Golden Compass, The Invasion, and Batman Forever.

9.) Indya Moore - Karshon

Indya Moore as Karshon

Indya Moore is one of the newcomers who will join the DC universe in Aquaman 2. In September 2021, it was reported that Moore had joined the cast of the sequel as Karshon, a Green Lantern villain from the comics.

In DC Comics, Karshon (aka The Shark) is a telepathic and anthropomorphic tiger shark whose evolution was fast-tracked after being hit by radiation.

10.) Pilou Asbæk

Pilou Asbæk

Pilou Asbæk's role in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is still unknown, but fans have speculated that the Game of Thrones star will portray Mongo, who is the tyrant ruler of Necrus, the "Black City."

In an interview with Comicbookmovie in August 2022, Asbæk briefly teased his involvement in the sequel, saying, "Yes! That’s gonna be cool...but I can’t say anything!"

Aside from Game of Thrones, Asbæk is known for Samaritan, Ghost in the Shell, and Overlord.

11.) Jani Zhao as Stingray

Jani Zhao

Jani Zhao will portray Stingray in Aquaman 2, an original character created for the sequel. It is unknown if she will be an ally or villain.

Zhao's past credits include The Sugar Captains, South, and California.

12.) Vincent Regan as King Atlan

Vincent Regan as King Atlan

Vincent Regan will be back as King Atlan, presumably via flashbacks. The character served as the original king of Atlantis prior to its submergence and the owner of the powerful trident.

Regan is known for his roles in 300, Lockout, Troy, and Clash of the Titans.

BONUS.) Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne

Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne

Ben Affleck has filmed scenes for his return as Bruce Wayne in Aquaman 2; however, it's uncertain if Affleck's scenes will remain or get cut.

In July 2022, it was actually lead star Jason Momoa who spoiled Affleck's DC comeback in the sequel, noting how much he "[loves] that guy" and how they had "too much fun" on set.

It remains to be seen how the sequel will explain Ben Affleck's appearance, especially after how The Flash replaced the character with George Clooney's Bruce Wayne in a different universe.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere in theaters on December 25.