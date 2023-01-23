Jason Momoa Casts Doubt on Aquaman 3's Fun Tone Amid DC Reboot

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom's Jason Momoa is doubtful that the franchise's threequel will have a fun tone.

This comes on the heels of recent reports that Momoa's Aquaman isn't part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's vision for the rebooted DCU, although the actor would be a "pivotal figure" moving forward in another capacity.

While DC Studios has yet to definitively confirm these claims, hopes are high that the long-awaited sequel to 2018's Aquaman will make a splash at the box office on Christmas Day.

Momoa is hoping to make waves with the film's grounded story as well, but his latest comments have only added to the DC recast conversation.

Jason Momoa Unsure About Aquaman 3

When asked by Variety as to whether audiences can expect a fun, lighthearted Aquaman 3 to follow Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa replied, "I highly doubt it. I'm too dramatic."

In the interview, Momoa had been discussing Aquaman 2's serious themes, as well as his own influence on the story, noting how he and his partner "wrote the first treatment" and that it dealt with his Arthur Curry "talking to the U.N.:"

“The beautiful thing [about ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’] is me and my partner wrote the first treatment for it and it was about a 55-page treatment, and a lot of it has to deal with me talking to the U.N. about what’s happening with the melting ice caps."

According to Momoa, not only is this storyline serious, but it's also relatable in that it addresses a real-world issue instead of a "far-off" threat:

“There’s no far-off galaxy coming to destroy us or aliens from another place. It’s us ruining our planet. We need to get it together and save our home.”

So is the DC star doubtful about a change in tone for his threequel? Or rather the odds of a threequel happening at all?

Does Momoa 'Highly Doubt' Aquaman 3 or Its Tone?

While the actor's story for his sequel features a real-world problem, the threat to Aquaman 3's very existence is also rooted in reality.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is the product of a Warner Bros.' prior DCU which James Gunn and Peter Safran have been hired to reenvision.

For a time, fans didn't know whether certain franchises and stars would continue or not. And while the fate of Momoa's Aquaman has yet to be confirmed, all signs point toward Aquaman 2 being the end of Momoa's Arthur Cury and the franchise.

If so, Momoa's reply of "I highly doubt it" likely applied to Aquaman 3 as a whole as opposed to just its tone.

Since Aquaman 2 is still months away, this won't be the last time the actor has to field questions about his franchise and his place in the DCU reboot.

It will be interesting to see how he continues to address the fate of his Aquaman leading up to Aquaman 2's debut.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 25.