Jason Momoa Reportedly Exiting Aquaman Due to ‘Terrible’ Upcoming Movie

A new report came to light that indicated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa plans on leaving the titular hero behind due to the subpar quality of the upcoming sequel.

Needless to say, the future of Aquaman's franchise isn't shaping up so well. According to new rumors, test screenings for the project have gone very poorly—some felt it was possibly one of the worst DCU movies yet. Others even walked out.

The upcoming sequel also has the unfortunate spot of being the very last film in the DCU continuity Momoa started out in. For many, it makes Lost Kingdom that much harder to be excited for.

The Future of Jason Momoa in the DCU

Thanks to reliable insider Jeff Sneider, fans have word on Jason Momoa's future in the DCU.

According to him, he heard Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is "terrible" and that "Momoa is gonna be Lobo going forward."

"I hear it’s terrible and that’s why Momoa is gonna be Lobo going forward. But they can’t say that yet because then it would be a lame duck… and DC is hoping to wring another billion out of the box office. First one was awful too, so not a huge surprise."

For those who don't know the character of Lobo, he's a cosmic mercenary and bounty hunter who tends to rub some heroes the wrong way.

Rumors have it that Lobo might end up being the villain for 2025's Superman: Legacy, which is the first key movie in the first Chapter of this upcoming new DCU.

More Aquaman, or Lobo?

It does seem like Momoa knows his next step with Warner Bros., and it doesn't involve his fish-loving hero.

Given the actor's love of Lobo, it would not be surprising if the actor took this opportunity, alongside a soft reboot of the DCU, to bring Lobo to life—a character he's wanted to portray for a long while.

Earlier this year, ahead of all the new DCU announcements, the star made a cryptic post that teased he had gotten "great news with Warner Bros." while specifically thanking new DC Studios leads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

But fans weren't sure if he was teasing Aquaman 3 or his dream role of Lobo, a big anti-hero in DC Comics.

When Comicbook.com's Brandon Davis pointed out a social media post made by Gunn, that included a photo of Lobo, Jason Momoa's reaction was awfully suspicious.

Sadly, fans will almost certainly have to wait until the upcoming DCU sequel is out before any announcements are made about both the character and Momoa's future.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on December 25, later this year.