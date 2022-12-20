Marvel's 2023 Movie Slate Outperforms DC's in Audience Anticipation Rankings

According to new data, general audiences are far more excited about Marvel Studios' MCU projects when compared to Warner Bros.' upcoming DC Comics movies for the year ahead.

With 2022 coming to a close, fans are starting to set their eyes on 2023 and the many goodies it has to offer.

For Marvel, this includes the next appearance of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and James Gunn's last hurrah with the Guardians of the Galaxy.

On the DCU end of everything, fans have new adventures with Shazam, Flash, Aquaman, and newcomer Blue Beetle.

Now, according to a new poll, it's become clear that fans have a clear pick when it comes to which set of new movies they're excited for.

High Excitement for Marvel In 2023

Marvel & DC

According to the results from a Fandango poll, general audiences are looking forward to more of next year's MCU projects than they are to DCU movies.

On the list, James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 takes first place, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse taking the second spot and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sitting comfortably in third.

The first DCU film on the list is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is in the sixth slot.

The top ten are as follows:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Jon Wick: Chapter 3 Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1 The Hunger Games: A Ballot of the Songbird and Snakes Creed III The Super Mario Bros Movie

