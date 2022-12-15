Superman Reboot Movie Announced: First Plot Details Surface Online

New details about the plot of James Gunn's Superman reboot have been revealed.

The Warner Bros. shake-up has finally hit Metropolis; and despite that Black Adam cameo, it appears that truth, justice, and a brand new way is what DC Studios has in mind.

In a series of Tweets, James Gunn, the new co-head of DC Studios, confirmed that a Superman film is in the works. However, his Son of Krypton won't be played by Henry Cavill.

But this bombshell wasn't the only news Gunn had to share.

In addition to helming the new DC Universe, the Guardians of the Galaxy director is also writing the reboot; and as part of this Superman news blitz, certain plot details have surfaced.

James Gunn's Superman Story Revealed

DC

In announcing that Henry Cavill won't be playing Superman in his upcoming film, James Gunn shared a few details about his Superman reboot, including that it centers "on an earlier part of Superman's life:"

"Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill."

Variety reported on additional plot details, such as that the Man of Steel will be a cub reporter in Metropolis and cross paths with key Superman characters, Lois Lane included.

The report also claimed that Gunn's film isn't replacing J.J. Abrams and Ta-Nehisi Coates' Superman project, which is still in active development.

This story is developing. Check back for updates!