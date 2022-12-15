Henry Cavill Reacts to Man of Steel 2 Cancellation

After DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced major news regarding Superman's future in the DC Universe, star Henry Cavill shared his thoughts on the changes.

Henry Cavill on Man of Steel 2 Cancellation

DC

Man of Steel star Henry Cavill took to Instagram to express his sentiments about not returning to play Superman in the new DC Universe as the studio scraps its plans for Man of Steel 2.

Cavill explained that he won't be returning to the role after meeting with DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran, although he respects that they "have a universe to build" and wished them the best in that endeavor:

"I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn't the easiest, but that's life. The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

Although he made it clear that fans "can mourn for a bit," he also expressed the sentiment that "Superman is still around" and that he supports everything that the hero stands for moving forward:

"For those who have been by my side through the years.....we can mourn for a bit, but then we must remember.... Superman is still around. Everything he stands for still exists, and the examples he sets for us are still there! My turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will. It's been a fun ride with you all, onwards and upwards."

This story is developing. Check back for updates!