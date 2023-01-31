New Superman Movie Without Henry Cavill Officially Announces Release Date & More

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn announced to the world how Superman will be brought back to the big screen following Henry Cavill's departure from the DC Universe (DCU).

James Gunn Drops New Superman Movie

Via Variety, DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran announced that a solo Superman movie will kickstart his new slate of projects in the DC Universe, the first part of which is being billed as "Chapter 1: God and Monsters."

The movie will go under the title of Superman: Legacy, and it will release on July 11, 2025 as it marks "the start of the DCU," according to Safran. However, it won't be an origin story for the Man of Steel.

Gunn is confirmed to write the movie, and Safran noted that he hopes Gunn "can be persuaded, perhaps, to direct it as well," although nothing further was confirmed. Henry Cavill won't be returning to play the role for the new solo movie, as was confirmed by Gunn in December 2022.

