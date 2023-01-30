New DC Superhero Movie Slate Announcement Date Reportedly Revealed

A new report may have revealed when James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will announce the first projects in the new DCU slate.

Gunn and Safran have been leading DC Studios since November 1, 2022, and they have spent the last three months crafting a slate for the new DCU. Fans have so far only caught nuggets of information about the DC masterplan, including word of certain recasts, franchise reboots, and hints at new characters to come.

But that's all about to change soon as Gunn previously promised that the first "few" projects in the new DCU will be revealed in January. And with the clock ticking on the first month of 2023, those announcements are believed to be imminent, with fans having spent the whole month awaiting the news.

When Will James Gunn Announce the New DCU Slate?

DC

According to influencer Matt Ramos, aka Supes, the first slate announcement from James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios will arrive on Tuesday, January 31.

Supes also noted that while many were originally tricked by a James Gunn parody account into thinking the announcements had been confirmed for Tuesday, this is information he is able to independently confirm.

"I know there was some parody account that said something but I’m telling y’all myself the announcements are officially dropping on Tuesday :)"

The news follows previous confirmation from Gunn that his first project announcements would come before the end of January. Although Gunn and Safran's DCU slate will cover eight to ten years, DC Studios will only announce "a few" of those projects on Tuesday.

Among the announcements is expected to come news on the new Superman movie - written by Gunn - that will explore "an earlier part of Superman's life." The reboot will see a younger Clark Kent work as a cub reporter in Metropolis as he crosses paths with key characters such as Lois Lane.

The Direct previously made six predictions on some of the announcements fans can expect from the upcoming DCU slate reveal.

What to Expect From the DCU Slate Reveal?

James Gunn and Peter Safran may have a decade-long slate pieced together, but the duo has only been managing DC Studios for around three months now. So, all of these projects will be in the extremely early stages of development, meaning fans should manage their expectations from what to expect from this reveal.

As Gunn himself said, they will only be announcing the first "few" projects in the slate, which will likely be a mix of movies and series. Although the DCU will eventually also cover both animation and games according to Gunn, the initial focus will probably stay on live-action in order to garner the biggest reaction.

Despite news that DC Studios' announcements will come on Tuesday, it currently remains unclear where they will come from or what platform they will take. Some of the options include an official live stream, pre-recorded announcement video, a series of tweets from Gunn, and articles from Hollywood trade publications.

Additionally, fans shouldn't expect much in the way of cast or crew news, as it's simply too soon to have built any concept of a production schedule or to have been able to negotiate contracts. Beyond that, any recast announcements could end up heavily sabotaging 2023's four remaining DC movies.

Nonetheless, audiences will be treated to a glimpse at some of the first projects that will come from the new DCU, likely going no further than 2026. Fans may gain some idea where Gunn's "biggest [DC] story ever told" is heading, along with a clearer indication of whether this is a reboot or continuation of the DCEU.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are expected to deliver the first announcements from the new DCU on Tuesday, January 31. The exact platform on which reveals will come remains unclear at this time.