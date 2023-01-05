DC Studios Reveals How Long Rebooted Movie & TV Slate Will Be

Fans should start getting ready to learn what Warner Bros. and newly appointed DC Studios CEO James Gunn have in store for its new DCU, because the first hints are coming soon.

A Slate Announcement for DC Studios is Imminent

According to James Gunn, the co-lead of DC Studios, an announcement regarding their upcoming slate of projects is just around the corner.

In response to a fan on Twitter inquiring about the legitimacy of Variety's recent report regarding Warner Bros. potentially keeping Ezra Miller as The Flash going forward, Gunn chose to instead address how big their slate is.

Instead of the three years worth of projects directly mentioned by Variety, Gunn clarified that "[their] slate is 8 to 10 years [long]:"

"I don't know what's out there about Ezra but our slate is 8 to 10 years (but we will only be announcing some of it this month)."

The quote above also confirmed that the highly anticipated announcements will, in fact, happen this January.

This story is developing! Please check back for updates.

