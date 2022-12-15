DC Officially Replacing Henry Cavill as Superman

James Gunn has confirmed DC Studios' plans for Superman.

DC Studios to Recast Superman

In a thread on Twitter, new DC Studios CEO James Gunn confirmed that Superman is part of his and Peter Safran's upcoming DC slate. However, their Man of Steel will not be played by Henry Cavill:

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.

But even though Cavill won't be reprising his role, that doesn't necessarily mean he's done with DC.

Gunn went on to share that he and Safran met with Cavill and discussed "exciting possibilities to work together:"

But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

As for James Gunn, he's not only overseeing this Superman film; he's writing it. And, according to him, he has "been for a while:"

"I am writing (and have been for a while). We don’t know who is directing yet."

As for the details of Gunn's Superman story, Variety reported that the script will focus on the hero's life as a cub reporter in Metropolis where he will meet key characters like Lois Lane.

