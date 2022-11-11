DC Studios Boss Shuts Down Angry SnyderVerse Fan on Social Media

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn is never afraid to speak out on social media, which was shown once again through a recent interaction regarding the SnyderVerse coming back to the DCU.

Gunn now has a great deal of responsibility since taking on his new position, part of which involves reworking the entire future of the DC Universe. But with a completely open slate, after 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes to theaters, the new DC leader has also fielded plenty of messages about what audiences want to see on the big and small screen.

One of the most vocal groups has been fans of the SnyderVerse, with many wanting to see Zack Snyder continue what he started with his vision for the Justice League in the seven DCU movies he was involved with, three of which he directed. Calls for Snyder's return have risen in volume after his work on Zack Snyder's Justice League, and they've come more furiously with the constant changes to the DCU's slate alongside the reception to the franchise's most recent movies.

But after one SnyderVerse fan took things way too far on Twitter, James Gunn made it clear what he will tolerate and what he won't.

DC Studios CEO Responds to Twitter Troll

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Twitter to set the record straight with a fan who came at him calling for the SnyderVerse to be restored.

Following the passing of animated Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy, Gunn shared a "praying hands" emoji in response to Collider CEO Steven Weintraub's Tweet remembering the late actor:

"not the news I wanted to hear this morning. Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman, Dead at 66 thank you for your work and the way you treated fans at every con."

Responding to that tweet, Twitter user @montserali16 angrily said "Fucking James Gunn" while sharing a number of hashtags tied back to the SnyderVerse movement. These hashtags called for that story to return while also asking for Zack Snyder to come back to make Ben Affleck's Batman movie and Man of Steel 2:

"Fucking James Gunn

#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #BringBackZackSnyder

#MakeTheBatfleckMovie

#ManOfSteel2

#TheFlashmovie"

Gunn responded to this fan, making it clear that his only purpose for the original tweet was to celebrate "a wonderful, talented soul who passed away," telling the fan that this was the wrong time for that particular social media post:

"Perhaps you have difficulty picking up on cues - and, if so, I’m sorry, that can be a difficult thing in life - but my post is about a wonderful, talented soul who passed away. So this might not be the right time & place for your response."

Wrong Place, Wrong Time for SnyderVerse Calls

James Gunn is known as one of the most vocal names in the entertainment industry, whether he's promoting his own projects or shutting down rumors that have come from bogus sources. Now, he continues that trend by making it clear that the kind of call, like the one in this tweet, is the wrong thing to post in response to a Tweet regarding a DC icon's death.

Whether the SnyderVerse actually gets restored or not is a complete mystery, although Zack Snyder himself recently shared that he hasn't spoken to anybody in DC's leadership about a potential return.

But specifically with this post, Gunn isn't one to allow commentary like the one that he found on his tribute to Kevin Conroy, a man who built an incredible career as the voice of Batman for nearly three decades. Even for the passion that Snyder fans show when asking for the director to come back to the DCU, the new DC Studios leader isn't supportive in any way of posts such as this one.