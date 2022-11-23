DC Studios CEO Responds to Angry Arrowverse Fan Pleading to Save CW Show

As he gets settled into his new position as DC Studios co-CEO, James Gunn once again responded to a fan aggressively asking for the Arrowverse to continue.

Gunn has a great deal of work on his plate after officially taking over the position of DC Studios co-CEO at the beginning of November alongside Warner Bros. executive Peter Safran. But with the future of the DC Universe still up in the air with nothing officially planned out after the end of 2023, the public has shared their opinion on what the company should add to the evolving story next.

Much of this has led to discussions about fan-favorite franchises and stories such as Zack Snyder's Justice League and the Arrowverse, both of which have seen plenty of fan support over the last few years. Gunn has even had to address this fan desire head-on, recently responding to aggressive pleas for the restoration of the Snyderverse.

Now, Gunn had to set the record straight once again, this time with one angry Arrowverse fan after things got testy over the subject.

James Gunn Reacts to Arrowverse's Legends Campaign

DC

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn took to Twitter to reply to a fan angrily asking for the Arrowverse to continue on The CW.

User @DobroGuitar replied to a completely separate thread that involved Gunn, saying "who gives a [f***] #SaveLegendsofTomorrow already."

Gunn responded by asking why the user chose that method to ask for the Arrowverse to come back, noting that it was "about the worst possible way" to do it:

"What’s the point of this tweet? To express anger? Because if it’s to achieve your objective it certainly is about the worst possible way to go about it."

Gunn has spoken previously about hearing requests for the Arrowverse to be brought back, saying most of them were actually “enthusiastic & respectful:"

“Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsOfTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful.”

He made it clear to the fans that he and Peter Safran want to take their desires into consideration when planning the future of the DCU:

“As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it’s important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC.”

And even though Gunn won't be able to actively use Twitter as much in this position, he made sure to tell his followers that he and his team "are listening and open to everything" as the franchise continues to move forward:

“Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years.”

James Gunn has certainly kept an open mind about keeping projects like the Arrowverse on the table for DC's future, especially with the slate being as open as it is after four new movies hit the big screen in 2023. He's even spoken about planning out "the biggest story ever told" that will combine TV, movies, and even video games into one consistent narrative, leading fans to have hope for the Arrowverse's survival in some form.

Unfortunately, the decision doesn't seem to be completely in Gunn's hands thanks to The CW, who have already canceled a number of shows within the Arrowverse as the series looks to end in the near future.

The company's new president even offered a noncommittal answer when asked whether the franchise would add new shows or seasons to its slate, although things do seem to be winding down after a decade on the air. Next year's ninth season of The Flash could be the final run for the Arrowverse as a whole after other shows like Arrow and Supergirl met their ends in recent years as well.

But in the interim, Gunn made sure that fans know how to go about asking for their favorite projects to continue, which didn't happen in his most recent Twitter interaction.