Zack Snyder Shares Disappointing SnyderVerse Update Following DCU Announcement

Even with his impressive success bringing Zack Snyder's Justice League to life outside of the canon DCU, the movie's director doesn't appear set for a return to DC anytime soon.

Speaking with The Preston & Steve Show and the 93.3 WMMA Philadelphia radio station, via Reddit user u/JokerAsylum123, director Zack Snyder provided an update on his future with the DC Universe.

When asked what his future with the DCU holds, Snyder revealed that nobody has called him about anything regarding a return to Warner Bros. Discovery's DC movies:

"Well, as far as I know, which is very little, I’m doing my thing, and haven’t had anyone give me a call or anything, so I’m just wishing them all the best and hoping that they make some cool movies."

While he was happy to have support for his work on Zack Snyder's Justice League, he admitted that he's "having an amazing time" working on his current projects, wishing the DC team "all the best" in their future endeavors:

"I mean, I’m glad I that have your guys’ support, that’s very kind. The truth be told, I’m having an amazing time making this giant movie that I’m working on, and I couldn’t be happier, so I really wish them all the best."

