Warner Bros. Reportedly Regrets Zack Snyder's Justice League Release

The demand for Zack Snyder's Justice League has been high following the lackluster response to the movie's theatrical cut in 2017. After a solid grassroots campaign online in which even Justice League cast members took part, the famed four-hour director's cut was released on HBO Max in 2021.

Since then, many have theorized that Warner Bros. could potentially move forward with the Snyderverse, especially after the positive reception and high demand for its continuation. However, Jim Lee, the Publisher and Chief Creative Officer at DC Comics, recently shared a disappointing update about the topic, saying that "there's no plan for additional work on that material," but added how he felt that Zack Snyder's Justice League "was a really satisfying story told."

Given that the state of the DCEU is in flux, there's no word on how the Snyderverse fits in the entire puzzle. Now, another discouraging update about the topic has emerged online.

Warner Bros. Insiders Regret the Snyder Cut

DC

In a recent report about DC's future challenges with Warner Bros. Discovery, Variety revealed that studio insiders have shared regret over the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max in 2021.

Instead of silencing the grassroots online campaign to #ReleasetheSnyderCut, the outlet's sources claimed that the four-hour HBO Max feature "only further entrenched" the Snyderverse fanbase against the leadership at the studio and at DC in particular, leading WB insiders to "lament that Zack Snyder’s Justice League never should’ve happened."

In a related report from Rolling Stone, the outlet claimed that the new heads of Warner Bros. Discovery have no intention of reviving the Snyderverse or partnering with director Zack Snyder in the future.

Furthermore, Rolling Stone's sources unveiled that the studio has already taken deliberate steps to separate itself from Snyder and his Justice League cut, including limiting documentary filmmaker Leslie Iwerks from using footage from the 2021 movie.

What's Next for Zack Snyder and the Snyderverse?

This latest report presents another nail in the Snyderverse coffin as it further cemented the fact that it will not continue anymore. This is reportedly happening despite the continued support of its diehard fanbase online.

It's understandable that Warner Bros. Discovery has its regrets over the Snyder Cut's release, mainly because it served as a beacon of hope to the Snyderverse fans that the version will continue afterward. In addition, it also had a negative effect on the studio as they have become the subject of online pressure to still move forward with the Snyderverse.

At this stage, it is unknown what's next for Zack Snyder in the DC realm, considering that the director is busy with other projects, such as Rebel Moon. Despite that, the remnants of the Snyderverse like Ben Affleck's Batman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman are still set to live on in the next slate of DCEU movies, meaning that there is still a semblance of legacy.

Given the large presence of the Multiverse particularly in The Flash, there's still a chance that the Snyderverse gets acknowledged on-screen as a potential alternate future of the DCEU, giving Snyder's diehard fans some sort of closure.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is still streaming on HBO Max.