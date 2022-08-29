Aquaman 2 Star Teases Multiple Batmen Appearing In Sequel

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to bring back Jason Momoa's titular DC hero for another action-packed underwater adventure. While the exact plot details of the movie are still being kept under wraps, Momoa already spoiled the inclusion of Ben Affleck's Batman.

Affleck's appearance in Aquaman 2 came as a surprise for many since fans believed that Michael Keaton's version of the Dark Knight would initially appear. Instead, a past report stated that Keaton's scenes were changed in the sequel because test audiences found his appearance confusing.

The timing of this change also aligned with Batgirl's cancellation, a movie where Keaton's Batman was also included.

Despite the actor's DC future suddenly in doubt, Momoa has seemingly revealed that Keaton could also appear in Aquaman 2.

Jason Momoa Reveals More Batman Details in Aquaman 2

DC

While promoting his Apple TV series See, Aquaman star Jason Momoa teased more details about his upcoming DC sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and how Batman fits in the narrative.

Speaking with the Associated Press, Momoa potentially revealed that the sequel could feature "more Batmans," indicating that another iteration of Gotham's vigilante will also appear alongside Ben Affleck's already confirmed Dark Knight:

"Well, I can’t tell you anything about the reunion. [Ben Affleck] may or may not be in it. There could be more or less or even more Batmans in it. Who knows? You will only know a little bit."

While he didn't mention any names, it's likely that he is referring to Michael Keaton's version of Batman.

Momoa also claimed that his Aquaman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman are the ones who are "running" the DCEU now due to the uncertainty surrounding Batman and Superman's status in the franchise:

AP: "Last but not the least, there have been a lot of changes in DC films and Warner Bros since Aquaman started. What do you hope your role will continue…" Momoa: "It says Batman and Superman. I’ve been there forever. It’s me and Wonder Woman [Gal Gadot]. I’m there. I’m the longest-running, you know what I mean? It’s me and Wonder Woman who’s running that place."

In a separate interview with Access Hollywood, Momoa confirmed Affleck's return as Batman in the sequel while also claiming that they have "a lot of surprises" in the movie:

"I love Ben. I love him deeply. And yeah, f*ck it. Ben’s coming back. Aye! Right here on Access. Hm. yeah. It’s wonderful. We have a lot of surprises. It’s a fun journey and a lot of laughs and I’m excited for everybody to see it."

Why Aquaman 2 Has Two Versions of Batman

While Jason Momoa's latest tease isn't a confirmation, it still manages to build anticipation for Aquaman 2 since it creates a mystery of how the sequel will fit two versions of Batman.

It's possible that this has something to do with the release date delay of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The movie has since been pushed back to December 2023, meaning that it comes after Ezra Miller's The Flash.

This could hint that the sequel's story could happen within the Multiverse-related events of The Flash, explaining why there are two Batmen. Ben Affleck's Bruce Wayne could appear during the movie's early moments while Keaton could be featured at its tail-end or even in its post-credits scene.

On the flip side, there's a chance that Momoa is just hyping up the sequel by providing an interesting comment about Batman's presence.

Whatever the case, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is poised to provide the answer on which Batman will serve as the definitive DCEU version.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere in theaters on December 25, 2023.