New Photos Confirm Ben Affleck's Batman Return In Aquaman 2

By Richard Nebens

Aquaman 2 Features Unexpected Justice League Hero

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom star Jason Momoa took to Instagram to share two images of himself with DCEU Batman star Ben Affleck. Affleck is sporting the same haircut he uses for Bruce Wayne, indicating that he'll be returning to the DCEU in the Aquaman sequel.

Momoa included the following caption:

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set all great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha j"

Ben Affleck, Jason Momoa
Instagram

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

