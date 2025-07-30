The Lazarus Project Season 3 Story Ambitions Shared By Show Cast

After being added to the Netflix library, The Lazarus Project has grown in popularity, causing many fans to request that the show be renewed for a Season 3. The Lazarus Project was a Sky Max series that ran for two seasons in 2022 and 2023. Despite it ending after the second season, an entirely new audience has gotten the chance to see it now that it is on Netflix. Even though fans would like to see a third season at some point in the future, a network would have to be convinced. However, fans aren't the only ones wanting to return to the sci-fi universe — the show's stars would like it to make a comeback as well.

Multiple major stars have been asked how they would feel if The Lazarus Project were to be renewed for a third season. Actors such as Paapa Essiedu, Charly Clive, and Anji Mohindra have all made their thoughts very clear on the matter — they want to see a revival.

In an interview with Red Carpet News TV (shared via YouTube), The Lazarus Project star Paapa Essiedu (who was recently cast in the Harry Potter reboot series) revealed that he and his fellow cast members "[enjoyed] making [the] show so much," and that, ultimately, whether the series ever gets brought back or not is up to the fans:

"Real question is are you hoping Sky gives us another season? Well then get the people to listen to you. We enjoy making this show so much and I think we feel very honored that we've even been given one more bite of the apple, so we'll see how this one goes and then we'll go again."

In a separate interview with Red Carpet News TV (still shared via YouTube), Charly Clive talked about what she would like to see if Season 3 ever got made.

Specifically, Clive noted that "the nature of relationships" and "how people can change" would be good story beats:

"I guess the nature of relationships, how people can change, what it means if you were to know something about the future and is it worth... It deals with fate in a really interesting way and if we eliminate the idea of a pre-determined outcome, are we giving ourselves too much power?"

Clive also added that "more intimate relationships" and "more explosions" would also be compelling in a third season:

"I think I'd like to see more intimate relationship drama surrounding time travel and I'd like to see more explosions."

Red Carpet News TV (via YouTube) also got to talk to Anji Mohindra, who stated that she "would love to play Archie again" in the future. According to the actress, she would want to "explore the different elements of Archie" in Season 3 and beyond:

"I would love to play Archie again and I really do hope we get to go beyond Season 2. I'd like to just to continue to explore the different elements of Archie. I feel like Season 2, we get to see a more vulnerable side to her and it would be great to see her thrown in the deep end in other ways as well."

Ultimately, Sky Max never disclosed why The Lazarus Project was cancelled. It was a critically acclaimed series that was also quite popular with fans. The show's second season even ended on a cliffhanger, indicating that it would return, but it ultimately never did.

The Lazarus Project explores a dystopian world where an organization known as the Lazarus Project is able to rewind time in order to save the planet from extinction.

Will Lazarus Project Season 3 Ever Release Due to Series' Netflix Popularity?

Sky Max

Even though The Lazarus Project was a Sky Max series that ended in 2023, there is a possibility that it could be renewed and brought back for a third installment. As mentioned, since the show was added to the Netflix library, it has seen a lot of success, and fans have shown great interest in it.

However, a few things would have to happen for Netflix to pick up the series, reboot it, and bring The Lazarus Project back.

For example, the first two seasons would have to trend on Netflix charts for multiple weeks. That is not impossible, and if enough people watch the show, it could happen, but that is only step number one.

Netflix would also have to jump through a lot of legal hoops to get the series back off the ground, which would also cost a lot of money.

One statistic streaming services look at a lot when deciding whether to renew shows or not is how many new subscribers they bring in. If The Lazarus Project were to bring a lot of new subscribers to Netflix, that would greatly help its chances of being revived.

It is possible that fans could see The Lazarus Project return in some capacity. However, for lack of a better term, it would take a miracle, and it is ultimately up to fans.

