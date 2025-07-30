'From' Season 4 Gets a Huge Update Amid Release Wait (Exclusive)

One of From Season 4's stars provided an exciting update on the timeframe for new episodes from MGM+'s hit horror/sci-fi show. Season 3 came to a thrilling and climactic end in November 2024, leaving fans eager to see what new mayhem will come to life in the show's fictional town and what the cast must do to stay alive.

From star Catalina Sandino recently shared that Season 4 is expected to end production in November 2025 and be released in early 2026. This means Season 4 will come to MGM+ over a year after the end of Season 3, with anticipation building to see how the core cast will continue to fight the scary forces keeping them from the rest of the world.

Speaking exclusively with The Direct, Sandino explained how she does not "have high hopes" that From Season 4 will be ready to go before the end of 2025. However, she feels confident that new episodes will debut in Early 2026:

The Direct: "I have to ask an unrelated question here real quick. You're also in 'From,' which is a really great show... What are the odds that fans will see Season 4 air by the end of the year, or do you think next year is probably a safer bet?" Sandino: "I think next year, I think the end of the year is a pretty quick turnaround, because I feel that we finish [in] November. So, I don't have high hopes at the end of the year, but next year, the beginning of next year, it's going to come."

Asked if there were any teases she could offer, Sandino admitted that she "[hasn't] read the first script yet," noting that she knows nothing about what's coming in the show's next season.

From centers on a scary United States town that traps anybody who enters its borders, leaving its residents struggling to live while fighting off terrifying nocturnal creatures who live in the forest surrounding the area. Created by John Griffin, the show also stars Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, David Alpay, and more in leading roles. The first three seasons of From are now streaming on MGM+.

When Does Season 4 of From Release?

MGM+

From Season 4's production is now in full swing, and filming is not expected to be finished until the end of 2025 (according to Sandino). Should this timeline stick, the expectation is that new episodes of the hit horror series should not take long to be ready to air on MGM+ once the calendar turns to 2026.

Looking at recent history, From was renewed for Season 2 in June 2023, only a few weeks before the writers' and actors' strikes of 2023 shut down Hollywood for the next few months. Once the film industry was up and running again, filming kicked off in December 2023, and Season 3 aired on MGM+ between late September and late November 2024.

From Season 4 kicked off its production in late June 2025. Considering that and Sandino's comments, new episodes will not likely be ready to air on MGM+ until sometime in March or April 2026, if not a little bit later than that.

Following a wild twist ending at the end of Season 3, viewers wait to learn new plot details for what will go down in the next set of episodes. However, with From still so far out from returning, plenty of production and story questions remain to be answered in the coming weeks and months.