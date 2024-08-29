From Show Plot Explained: Season 1 & 2 Recaps & Breakdown

From's plot gets mysterious and complex as the story progresses in Season 1 and Season 2.

MGM+'s mystery thriller series revolves around struggling citizens of a mysterious town who are trapped inside it. The show chronicles how these same people try to escape, but unknown forces and dangerous monsters stop them.

From Season 1 premiered on Epix on February 20, 2022, while Season 2 was released on April 23, 2023. After being renewed, Season 3 is set to release on MGM+ on September 22.

[ 'From' Show Season 3 Gets Exciting Release Date Update ]

From Season 1 Recap & Ending Explained

From Season 1 cast

Escaping the mysterious location in From is quite complicated since those who try to flee either end up getting lost or wind up back in the center of the town. The fact that it is set in the middle of nowhere also makes things uncomfortable.

Things take a turn for the worse during nighttime as dangerous humanoid and monstrous creatures hunt down those who try to escape or simply don't make it inside their respective shelters.

The only way to evade these creatures is to get inside houses/shelters that have a special talisman that has mysterious engravings on them.

However, these monsters can shapeshift into someone familiar to the residents and they can kill their unsuspecting victims once allowed inside the house.

From's Main Characters Explained

From has a diverse set of characters led by Sheriff Boyd (Harold Perineau) and Deputy Sheriff Kenny Liu (Ricky He). Boyd has a son named Ellis (Corteon Moore) and his girlfriend is named Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori).

Father Khatri (Shaun Majumder) is the town's local pastor and an elder lady named Donna (Elizabeth Saunders) serves as the head of the free-spirited individuals living in the Colony House.

Rounding out the main cast are the town's doctor Kristi (Chloe Van Landschoot) and a peculiar man named Victor (Scott McCord) who has been living in the town ever since his childhood.

The Matthews' Arrival in the Town Set Season 1's Story in Motion

Tabitha and Jim Matthews (Catalina Sandino Moreno & Eion Bailey) alongside their two children, Julie and Ethan, end up trapped in the town after they get into an accident with another car driven by Jade (David Alpay) and her friend, Toby, who ends up being killed by a local townsfolk named Sara Myers (Avery Konrad).

After the Matthews and Jade are saved by Boyd and the others from the creatures, a good chunk of Season 1 revolves around Jim and Tabitha trying to find a way to escape the town and unearth its secrets.

Elsewhere, Ethan spends time with Victor and they bond over a mysterious tree that can teleport objects to random parts of the town.

Unbeknownst to others, Sara has been struggling with hallucinations that tell her to murder other residents of the town. After killing Tobey, Sara's next target is Ethan.

Who is Sara Myers? The Character's Importance Explained

Sara's motivation behind killing Ethan centers around the voices telling her to do so in exchange for the freedom of the townsfolk from the monsters. This is not a good trade after all since it leads to something drastic.

Nathan (Paul Zinno), Sara's sister, joins Father Khatri in trying to stop her from killing Ethan, but he ends up dying in his sister's hands due to a scuffle.

Sara gets captured by Father Khatri and he tells Boyd that he wants to bring the girl to the forest for answers regarding the voices that she has been hearing inside her head, pointing out that this could be their shot at escaping.

Khatri believes that the voices inside Sara's head are valuable in helping them escape, noting that they could be part of the town's "good side." Boyd, who is still angry over what the priest did, is hesitant to believe him, but escaping the town supersedes everything so he ignores the priest's potential red flags.

Unfortunately, as Boyd and Khatri race against time to save the Colony House from the monstrous creatures that are trying to attack it, the priest gets his throat slashed by a creature at the last minute.

Sheriff Boyd's Origins & Season 1 Story Explained

Similar to the other denizens, Boyd and his wife, Abby, and his son, Ellis, unexpectedly arrive and are initially confused as to why they couldn't escape the mysterious town.

However, Boyd tries to set the town straight by adjusting to becoming a leader alongside Father Khatri. He even discovers the power of the talisman against the dangerous monsters.

In a flashback sequence, it is revealed why Boyd and Ellis have an estranged relationship since he killed his wife, Abby, after suffering a nightmarish hallucination that almost led to his son's death.

After Father Khatri's death, Boyd looks to fulfill his promise to the priest by taking Sara into the woods to try and find a way to escape. He also appoints Kenny as the new sheriff while he's gone.

What Happens to Boyd & Sara in Season 1's Ending?

As the rest of the citizens work together to build a radio tower to try and contact the outside world, Boyd and Sara progress through the forest and they discover the fact that people have been trapped in the town for centuries due to coming across bottles dated 1864.

The runaway pair ends up being stuck in an unknown location in the forest, one where they are surrounded by a plethora of spider webs.

Inside this location, Boyd hallucinates and he sees his wife cocooned inside one of the webs. However, he gets bitten by a huge spider instead, badly leaving him injured.

Sara then sees a lighthouse that she speculates as their point of escape. A young boy in white (whom Ethan and Victor have been seeing in the early part of the season) helps Sara by leading her to a tree portal to escape the forest (not the town).

She ends up pushing Boyd first to save him, but he gets stuck in an unknown location instead.

As the townsfolk successfully build a watch tower, Jim manages to contact someone, but this voice only gives him a warning to stop his wife from digging the basement hole or something bad will happen to them.

It is later revealed that the hole Tabitha has been digging leads to an underground location where the monsters have been sleeping. She ends up in it and she also finds Victor inside.

Season 1 ends with a bus filled with passengers arriving in the mysterious town.

From Season 2 Recap & Ending Explained

Harold Perineau

From Season 2 begins with Boyd, Victor, and Tabitha being trapped outside as the monsters begin their hunt while a bus filled with passengers enters the town, and ends up being trapped inside it as well.

Desperate to save Tabitha from the underground bunker, Jim tries his best to do so, but the house collapses in on himself, and he ends up surviving.

Kristi also reunites with her fiance, Marielle (Kaelen Ohm), who is one of the passengers on the bus. Some of the passengers try to escape the town, but they are killed by the monsters.

The others, including Marielle and a disgruntled guy named Randall, stay with the other citizens.

Tabitha reunites with her family while Boyd catches up with his estranged son, Ellis.

Sara, meanwhile, is later found by Kenny in the church's basement. Boyd tells Kenny that Father Khatri believes that Sara is the key to their freedom, noting that she could be connected to the complexities of the town.

What Happened to Boyd in Season 2?

While trapped in the underground bunker, Boyd meets an elderly man whose body is swarmed by worms and he essentially transfers some of his blood to him which causes him to experience the same uncomfortable presence.

He also encounters a mysterious music box that proves pivotal to the large scheme of things. All he knows is that bad things happen when the music plays.

Boyd also tries to convince the citizens of the town that Sara is a changed woman, but a good chunk of the townsfolk don't agree with him.

After Ellis gets stabbed by another citizen which causes him to lose a lot of blood, Boyd decides to do the unthinkable and passes his blood to a monster to be free of the worms inside and for him to be able to transfuse some of his blood to his son.

In the latter half of the season, it is revealed that citizens are now dying from their sleep, seemingly being attacked by monsters from within. Boyd orders everyone to not sleep until they find the cause of the problem.

Unfortunately, Julie, Randall, and Marielle, ultimately suffer from a trance, leaving Boyd to rescue them as he lights up a torch that transports him to the similar ruins where he found the old man in the early moments of Season 2.

Boyd then gets face to face with the ghost of his wife, Abby, and she tells him that destroying the music box will not save the trio and the rest of the citizens of the town.

He ignores his wife's warnings which essentially save the trio and waking up from their trance.

The ramifications of the music box being destroyed could serve as a major plot point in Season 3.

What Are Jade's Visions? Mystery Symbol & Children Connections Explained

Jade has been seeing a mysterious symbol in his dreams that had him perplexed and disturbed throughout Season 2. Victor also told him that the same symbol drove one resident named Christopher to do some horrible things as well.

In the Season 2 finale, Jade finally overcomes his fears as he heads to the tunnels to find out the truth behind the symbol. Inside it, he sees deformed children lying together on the rocks, saying the word, "anghkooey."

The meaning of the term has yet to be unpacked, but some have theorized that it could be inspired by Ankou (aka the personification of death from Celtic mythology).

As he looks up, Jade sees the symbol again, but this time around, it is made of giant tree roots that directly lead to an opening of a cave.

Season 2 ends without explaining the true meaning of Jade's visions and it is expected that this will be a major plot point in Season 3 that could be tied to escaping the town.

Tabitha's Fate Explained: Did She Escape?

Given that her daughter, Julie, is still in a trance, Tabitha pleads with Victor to bring her to the location of the faraway tree where the temple-like ruins can be found. This is also what she and Jade have been seeing in their visions.

She believes that saving the deformed children inside the ruins will save her daughter's life and it could even be the key to their eventual escape from the town.

Upon entering, Tabitha is transported to a lighthouse where she sees the Boy in White, the entity who is believed to be the guardian angel/savior of the town.

The Boy in White apologizes to her and pushes her outside the tower. It is later revealed that Tabitha is now in the outside world, seemingly waking up inside a hospital.

This ending suggests that the faraway tree that leads to the lighthouse is the easy way out of the town. It also leads to the speculation that all of those inside the town are somewhat in a comatose state in the real world and a needed push is required (quite literally) to wake them up.

Seasons 1 and 2 of From are available to stream on MGM+ (formerly Epix).

Read more about other thriller shows & movies:

Dark Winds Season 2 Cast, Characters & Actors (Photos)

Longlegs 2 Sequel Release Chances Addressed by Movie Director

Blink Twice Movie: Plot Summary Spoilers & Ending Explained