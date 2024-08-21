A new update has given fans of From a clear idea of the release date for Season 3, Episode 2.

The hit horror series from MGM+ centers around a sinister town that traps individuals inside and prevents them from escaping.

Season 2 finished its run in June 2023, with a third season being confirmed shortly after. In July 2024, From star Harold Perrineau shared that Season 3 will premiere in "early fall" of this year.

When Will 'From' Season 3 Release?

From Season 3 cast

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, it was announced that From Season 3 will premiere on September 22 on MGM+.

A recent report from The Futon Critic revealed that Episode 2 is now listed on September 29. Both episodes will premiere at 9 p.m. ET.

Here is an overview of the release date schedule of the two episodes:

Episode 1 - Sunday, September 22

Episode 2 - Sunday, September 29

It is likely that the next batch of episodes will be released weekly, similar to the release strategy used for Seasons 1 and 2.

What To Expect in From Season 3

From Season 3 is expected to explore the ramifications of Tabitha Matthews being pushed out of the glass window by The Boy in White, leading to her return to the real world.

This revelation indicates that the citizens of the mysterious town will need to die to escape.

From lead star Harold Perrineau told TV Insider in June 2023 that Season 3 could serve as a deep dive into finding the "exit" from the town and how can they get everybody through it:

"And I think that the journey in Season 3 is going to be to find that exit and can we get everybody through it? That might be [Seasons] 3 and 4, I don’t know. Because as you see, anytime you get close, some new things show up. And so I think for Boyd, the question of Tabitha is going to be a real question."

It looks like a good chunk of Season 3 will see Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau) in leading the charge in trying to find an escape route from the town.

Elsewhere, Tabitha could also try to help by using the resources and some allies in the real world to help her unpack the mystery behind the town.

Other storylines that could factor in Season 3 are the continued torment of The Boy in White and uncovering the secrets of Jade's visions.

Seasons 1 and 2 of From are available to stream on MGM+ (formerly Epix).

