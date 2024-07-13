'From' Season 3 Gets Exciting Release Update (Official)

From Season 3 just got an exciting release update in a post from one of its stars.

The horror series first premiered in 2022 on MGM+ (formerly Epix) and saw a Season 2 in 2023. It stars the likes of Harold Perrineau, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay.

From was renewed for Season 3 soon after the end of Season 2, with a recent update offering a Fall 2024 release window. Perrineau had teased a couple of weeks prior that more details would be forthcoming.

According to a recent X (formerly Twitter) post from From star Harold Perrineau, Season 3 of the show will premiere in "early fall."

Before this update, all fans knew was a more general "Fall 2024" release. This now condenses that initial window into something a bit more specific.

Of course, this is not yet a concrete date, but it does mean the show will be returning to screens on the sooner side.

When Will From Season 3 Release?

With this confirmation of "Early fall," fans can estimate a likely release in September or October 2024.

In television terms, the fall season lasts from September to December, so the "Early fall" window presumably means within the season's first half, as opposed to a November or December release.

The new season of From began filming in December of 2023, and the first trailer for it was released in the Spring of 2024 (with that came the original "Fall 2024" window).

The show's official X page used the caption, "Are you strong enough?" to go with the trailer. Now, fans' patience just needs to be "strong enough" for a couple more months until "Early fall" officially hits.

Seasons 1 and 2 of From are available to stream on MGM+ (formerly Epix).