Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 2 Update Puts Release Date Confusion to Rest

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was initially reported to be released on Wednesday, September 28 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was completely absent from the September 2022 release slate for the streaming service.

It would certainly have been a bummer for fans of the show to wait even longer for its fall release, especially after the trailer for the second season was released to great fanfare from Star Wars fans.

Now, confusion about the release date for the next season of The Bad Batch has finally been cleared up.

Bad Batch Release Date Re-Established

Star Wars

Disney Australia has cleared up any confusion and confirmed that, despite being absent from the earlier announced September slate, the second season will indeed be released on Disney+ on September 28.

The full release can be read below:

"Star Wars: The Bad Batch S2 Available to stream on Disney+ from 28 September The Bad Batch returns with Clone Force 99 and Omega, as they continue to navigate their journey through a rapidly changing galaxy after the fall of the Republic. Watch as the heroes complete daring missions across the galaxy meeting friend and foe, both old and new along the way."

Plenty of Shows for Star Wars Fans in Fall

This fall season will be chock-full of Star Wars shows for fans. Not only will they be given a weekly dose of live-action with Andor, but now, the latest season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch will be following not long after.

On top of those two shows, Tales of the Jedi is also planned to be released this fall.



While Andor and The Bad Batch will be about the Empire's growing influence on the galaxy, Tales of the Jedi will focus on the distant past and prequel era of characters. Fans will see the fall of Dooku to the Dark Side and the rise of Ashoka as a Jedi apprentice.

Regardless, fans will be figuratively drowning in Star Wars by the end of next month when Star Wars: The Bad Batch begins streaming on Wednesday, September 28.