Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 2 Gets Discouraging Release Update

Bad Batch Season 2 Delayed?

Disney+

Disney+ has officially posted the service's September 2022 release slate, and there is one glaring omission: The Bad Batch Season 2.

The show's sophomore run was originally listed as premiering on September 28 back in June, so its omission here could be a sign that the show has been delayed. With D23 just around the corner, which also includes the company's Disney+ Day, it's possible they will stealth drop the premiere then.

Other explanations are that the company simply forgot to list the series, or that Andor's recent delay had a domino effect, pushing back The Bad Batch.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates...