Love Is Blind UK Season 2 Spoilers from Multiple Contestants Have Already Been Slipped on Social Media

Some Love Is Blind UK Season 2 contestants are already spoiling the outcome of the Netflix reality series on social media. The hit dating show introduced a new pod squad from the United Kingdom, as 30 men and women enter the pods hoping to find romance and, eventually, a lifelong commitment. The sea of singles will look to fall in love without actually ever seeing the other person, where they will only communicate while inside the pods.

Among the stacked cast of Love Is Blind UK's latest season, standout couples who are still together (after eight episodes) are Kal Pasha and Sarover Kaur Aujla, and Kieran Holmes-Darby and Megan Jupp. Both pairs instantly hit it off during their pod dates, leading to consistent and genuine chemistry that carried over outside the pods.

Love Is Blind UK Season 2 still has two episodes left and is set to premiere on Netflix on August 27, 2025. However, spoilers have begun to emerge on social media, and the twist is that they came from the series' actual cast members (similar to how Daniel and Taylor's Instagram drama made headlines in Love Is Blind Season 8).

Kal and Salover's chemistry was clearly apparent from the get-go, and the pair eventually trusted each other to the point that no topic was off limits. Still, Kal and Sarover's heritage was a slight bump on their road to romance, considering Kal is half Pakistani, while Sarover has Indian heritage.

Another minor hiccup was the revelation about Kal's dating history, since he pointed out that Sarover was not his usual type because he had only previously dated white and blonde women. Meanwhile, Sarover only dated Indian men, and her dream guy is an "Indian Zac Efron."

Despite that, Kal (via his Instagram @kaleemxpasha) shared an article that gave a compelling "written overview on the Pakistan/India divide," which is a strong reference to his and Sarover's on-screen relationship in Love Is Blind UK Season 2:

"A really well written overview on the Pakistan / India divide and how it relates to modern day culture. And on the week of Pakistans & Indias respective independence days."

Some have pointed out that it is notable that Kal is openly sharing this topic on his social media, which could indicate that they are still together. Others have claimed, though, that he is only sharing it to serve as a reminder of the Netflix show's strong representation.

Kal also responded with two heart emojis to a fan who commented, "Rooting for you and Sarover!! My favorite couple."

Whatever the case, Kal and Sarover's romantic trajectory through the first eight episodes appeared to be heading toward a happy ending, especially after they seemingly managed to sort through their differences smoothly, even after meeting their respective families from opposing cultures.

Meanwhile, Kieran and Megan instantly clicked, but a major hiccup was that Kieran was also pursuing Sophie. The love triangle ended on a tragic note for Sophie after Kieran turned her down and went all-in for Megan instead. All of this happened due to Kieran and Megan's strong emotional connection.

With two episodes left, some eagle-eyed fans (via Cosmopolitan UK) have pointed out that the pair has posted pictures from the same places and lives in the same house.

More evidence of them being in the same place together was shared by X user @michpeloton, with photos showing a similar painting in their background and going outdoors in the same location:

Another proof is the fact that they are wearing matching bracelets, which is quite typical for committed couples:

In addition to the couples mentioned above, Netflix's Love Is Blind UK Season 2 features two more couples whose marital status is unknown ahead of the final two episodes: Billy and Ashleigh and Jed and Bardha.

Why Kal & Sarover Are a Perfect Match

Aside from their strong emotional connection, Kal's (32) and Sarover's (29) professional backgrounds are also a perfect match, given that both are co-owners of their respective businesses. Kal co-owns a gym, while Sarover owns a medical company.

While Kal believes in the old-school ideology that wants to be the protector and provider of the family, he is open to the possibility of Sarover as a wife who can also work to provide for the family. Kal said they can be a force to be reckoned with if they end up together.

Despite their opposing cultures due to their Indian and Pakistani heritage, Kal and Sarover are willing to adjust, with the bachelor saying that they can "bridge the gap" and "mend the peace." True enough, both of their families gave their blessing to Kal and Sarover's wedding, mostly due to Kal's confidence and Sarover's genuine feelings toward him. These events set up an exciting time for the pair as Season 2 winds down in its final two episodes.

All Signs Point to Kieran & Megan's Happy Ending

After moving past the love triangle fiasco with Sophie, all signs point to Kieran and Megan being poised for a happy ending, especially given the overwhelming evidence from their social media.

Kieran and Megan have shared interests, which include dancing and building a family someday. Aside from their genuine emotional connection, both are not shy about being vulnerable with each other, considering they talked about sensitive information about their respective families.

It turns out that Megan has trust issues with men because of her past relationships and her mother's romantic relationships. Still, Kieran chooses to understand Megan's situation, with him being mature enough to be patient and wait for her to be okay and free from her past issues.

After Megan finally let it loose and told Kieran she loves him, the chemistry between them dialed up even further, with Kieran even protecting her during a confrontation with Javen in the last two episodes. While it remains to be seen if saying "I do" at the altar is in the cards, evidence suggests that they are in it for the long haul, and it would be surprising if they don't end up together.