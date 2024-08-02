Love is Blind: Mexico brings together a new cast of aspiring Mexican lovers who try to find love simply by communicating inside different pods.

The Mexican edition of the hit reality series from Netflix showcases contestants getting to know their potential partner in life inside pods in a speed dating format.

They eventually end up as couples after the male contestants propose to the girls, leading to an eventual wedding.

Love is Blind: Mexico premiered on Netflix on August 1.

Every Main Cast Member of Love is Blind: Mexico

Hosts:

Omar Chaparro

Omar Chaparro

Instagram: @omarchaparro

Omar Chaparro serves as the host of Love is Blind: Mexico alongside his wife, Lucy.

He is a well-known voice actor known for lending his talents to play roles in Kung Fu Panda, The Incredibles, and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

Omar also serves as the host of the Mexican version of The Masked Singer.

Lucy Chaparro

Lucy Chaparro

Instagram: @lucychaparroo

Lucy Chaparro, Omar's husband, is also one of the hosts of Love is Blind: Mexico.

Unlike her husband, Lucy is not an actress. Instead, she is a popular life coach whose expertise lies in the values of leadership.

Contestants:

Luis Fer Campos

Luis Fer Campos

Instagram: @luisfer.alpha

Luis Fer Campos is proud to admit that he usually wears a skirt whenever he's outdoors, which is a trait that led him to be judged by the previous women he dated.

He is a 28-year-old entrepreneur and creative director who is not afraid to speak his mind during conversations.

Gerardo Zapiain

Gerardo Zapiain

Instagram: @soy.zapiain

33-year-old musician Gerardo Zapiain is ready to embrace the challenge of finding love in the pods.

He says that he hopes to carry the lessons that he learned from his past relationship into his new one, such as not leaning towards jealousy and being honest and upfront is a good thing.

Iraís Ramírez

Iraís Ramírez

Instagram: @irais_crc

Iraís Ramírez is a 30-year-old attorney who wants to find the love of her life. She wants someone kind, good-looking, and "hopefully, not cheap."

Fernando Hernàndez

Fernando Hernàndez

Fernando Hernàndez, a 27-year-old operations manager, describes Love is Blind's format as "crazy" and "everything's extreme."

Still, he embraces the challenge since his goal is to search for the love of his life in the show.

Fernanda Riva Palacio

Fernanda Riva Palacio

Instagram: @lafeerrrr

Fernanda Riva Palacio is an architect who admits in Episode 1 that she is into romance and someone who loves being affectionate to her man.

However, the 36-year-old points out that she is also jealous whenever someone else is making a move on her man. Fernanda thinks that her jealousy is the main reason why her previous relationship did not last long.

In Love is Blind: Mexico, Fernanda is involved in a love triangle between her, Mafer, and Gerardo.

Gerardo ultimately chooses Mafer over her leaving her heartbroken. In the confessional, Fernanda said that she did "get her hopes up" and she felt devastated over his decision.

Chema Rivera

Chema Rivera

Instagram: @chemaita

As an entrepreneur and a risk-taker, 36-year-old Chema River knows all about taking risks and he is set to try if he is lucky enough to find a life partner in the new reality series.

Chema said he joined the show because he wanted to get out of his comfort zone and challenge himself because he depends on the girls' looks most of the time when choosing a partner.

In one of Love is Blind: Mexico's shocking twists, it is revealed that Chema and Francesca had known each other for five years. Chema is the best friend of the man whom Francesca previously dated.

Mafer Trujillo

Mafer Trujillo

Instagram: @mafer_trujillo

29-year-old Mafer Trujillo has two goals in Love is Blind: Mexico: find the love of her life and hope that someone is taller than her.

She is a marketing director and a glimpse of her personal life is showcased in the first few episodes of the series.

Mafer had a deep connection with Gerardo after they both shared similar important views regarding family.

Silvia Delgado

Silvia Delgado

Silvia Delgado, 30, is a curvy model and a cheerful person who wants to find love and not get married just for the sake of it.

Being a curvy model has been a "challenge" for her because society is "tough and very judgy."

Silvia instantly hits it off with Chem Rivera during the initial rounds of pods in Episode 1.

Rocío Mirafuentes

Rocío Mirafuentes

Instagram: @chio_miraf

Rocío Mirafuentes says that she always gives her 100% to that person whenever she falls in love. She also admits that she wants to start her own family already.

The 36-year-old human development professor has an interesting and charming conversation with Fernando in Episode 1 that could potentially lead to something more.

Francesca Oettler

Francesca Oettler

Instagram: @franoettler

Francesca Oettler, 27, is an indoor cycling coach who tries her luck in the world of romance in Love is Blind: Mexico. Right off the bat, she proclaims that she is ready to risk it all for this experiment.

René Angeles

René Angeles

René Angeles is a 34-year-old doctor who tells the confessional that physical intimacy has never been a problem in his past relationships. However, at the center of his issues is trusting someone enough to love them.

Pamela Torrens

Pamela Torrens

Instagram: @pamm_torrens

Pamela Torrens, 26, openly says in Episode 1 that she wants to get married soon since she wants to be with that special someone. She is an entrepreneur in the outside world.

Karen Torales

Karen Torales

Instagram: @karentoralesr

Karen Torales is a 27-year-old financial advisor who is hoping to find the love of her life after being single for two years. She broke up with her ex-boyfriend after finding out that he was gay.

In Love is Blind: Mexico, Karen creates a strong connection with Fernando, which leads to them being engaged at the end of Episode 2.

Alejandra Caletti

Alejandra Caletti

Instagram: @alejandracaletti

28-year-old Alejandra Caletti, who is an opera singer, wants to find love and "leave behind all the prejudices of the outside world."

She also says that she's affectionate and romantic, noting that she loves touching people's souls. Alejandra points out, "I don't just believe in love. I live for it."

Daniel Behar

Daniel Behar

Instagram: @djdanielbehar

33-year-old Daniel Behar is a DJ and an entrepreneur who is living with his three chihuahuahuas.

He also jokingly brags about the fact that his living room smells like pee, which did not sit well with one of the contestants.

Saúl Reyes

Saúl Reyes

Instagram: @reyvarsko

Saúl Reyes is a 35-year-old single dad of a 14-year-old teenager who wants to find the love of his life in Love is Blind: Mexico.

He initially had a deep connection with Karen Torales, but it was ultimately derailed when she told him about wanting to experience "experimental relationships" tied to physical intimacy.

Saul later ends up with Leticia Floresmeyer at the end of Episode 2.

Letícia Floresmeyer

Letícia Floresmeyer

Instagram: @letifloresmeyer

As a 35-year-old communications specialist, Letícia Floresmeyer knows how to deal with people really well.

She is an advocate of transparency and wants nothing but the truth when it comes to love and all things in general. Leticia also admits that she has ADHD.

Willy Salomón

Willy Salomón

Instagram: @willysalomon

Willy Salomon, 34, is an advertising salesman who not only wants to find love but also has a desire to learn more about how to become an assertive communicator when talking to the different women in the pods.

He also thinks that having a positive attitude reigns supreme above physical appearance all the time.

Love is Blind: Mexico is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about other editions of Love is Blind:

Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 4 Cast & Couples (Photos)

Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale Spoilers: Here's What Happens to the Final Couples

Love Is Blind: Sweden Cast and Couples (Photos)