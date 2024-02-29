Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale Spoilers: Here's What Happens to the Final Couples

As Season 6 of Netflix's Love in Blind nears its end, here's a look at the full spoilers for its culminating finale.

The Season 6 finale will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, March 6 at 12 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.

Before the finale, Amy and Johnny are still together, having formed a strong bond in the pods and getting engaged early on. Their connection is rooted in shared interests and values, particularly their commitment to family.

AD and Clay also end up engaged after navigating initial uncertainties and clashes in communication. Despite deepening their connection, they have struggled with issues regarding physical appearance.

Chelsea and Jimmy remain together after overcoming challenges and doubts, with Jimmy proposing and Chelsea accepting, solidifying their commitment despite initial connections with other individuals in the pods.

A couple who did make it was Kenneth and Brittany, who connected over shared experiences but ultimately decided to part ways due to differences in affectionate needs.

Laura and Jeramey's engagement took a turn for the worse, resulting in a dramatic breakup with the root of the problem being trust issues.

Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale Spoilers

Chelsea & Jimmy

During the finale, before their scheduled wedding, Jimmy and Chelsea enjoy a day at an amusement park which will mean a lot to Jimmy.

However, when Jimmy inquires about Chelsea's feelings regarding their impending marriage, she hesitates to respond.

Additionally, marriage records do not indicate a union between them, raising doubts about the status of their relationship and how their Love is Blind journey ends.

Clay & AD

While public records suggest that AD and Clay obtained a marriage license, they apparently did not go through with the wedding, with uncertainty about their future together as a couple.

The leading rumor is that AD says "yes" at the altar, but Clay does not.

With the outcome of their relationship unclear, the finale is expected to provide more insight. However, it's not looking great for Clay and AD based on the spoiler-filled information.

Johnny & Amy

The fan favorites of this season were Johnny and Amy. The couple will officially tie the knot, as confirmed by marriage records from North Carolina.

The news doesn't come as a surprise to fans who have followed their journey as they displayed a strong connection from the beginning.

Brittany & Kenneth

This relationship went sideways quickly. Kenneth voiced concerns about "smothering" Brittany while she expressed a longing for more intimate affection.

Upon returning to Charlotte, North Carolina, their issues escalate amidst work and family stressors, which ultimately only pushes them farther apart. In addition, Brittany's analytical nature clashed with Kenneth's laid-back demeanor.

Brittany's sadness about not feeling close to Kenneth makes him realize this may not be the one for him, so they both decide it's best to break up.

Laura & Jeramey

The end of Jeramey and Laura's relationship was particularly fascinating because it was a part of a love triangle.

Despite starting out well on their honeymoon, Jeramey's joke caused tension with Laura, especially after he mentioned wanting to meet Sarah Ann outside the show.

Upon returning home, Laura discovered Jeramey had communicated with Sarah Ann, leading to a heated argument and the end of their engagement. Following Jeramey and Laura's breakup, he decided to pursue Sarah Ann, whom he initially had a strong connection to in the pods.

The Love Is Blind Season 6 finale will stream on Netflix on Wednesday, March 6.