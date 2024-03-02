Love Is Blind Season 7 Release, Location & Everything We Know

With Season 6 of Love is Blind coming to a close, it's time to look ahead to Season 7, including the cast, location, and everything else we know.

Love is Blind's dramatic sixth season will close on Wednesday, March 6, streaming exclusively on Netflix.

With only a handful of couples remaining, rumors are already spiraling about who gets married and who will be left heartbroken.

[ Love Is Blind Season 6 Finale Spoilers: Here's What Happens to the Final Couples ]

When Will Love Is Blind Season 7 Release?

At the moment, there is no official release date for Love is Blind Season 7. However, the seventh season has been officially renewed at Netflix, according to Variety.

Not only is Season 7 confirmed, but filming has already been underway in select locations. Audiences should expect the next Season of Love is Blind to release sometime this fall.

Seasons 3 and 5 were also released during the fall (September and October), so Netflix's release strategy for Season 7 will likely follow this pattern.

Where Will Love Is Blind Season 7 Be Filmed?

Netflix

It was recently reported that residents of Washington, D.C. spotted Love is Blind contestants on a date, watching the filming firsthand. One local eyewitness noticed the unmistakable golden wine goblets synonymous with the show.

The Season 7 crew's presence confirms rumors of the show scouting in the area, with speculation now shifting to which D.C. spots might be featured in future episodes.

With the specific couple's status relationship uncertain until the show's release, those who saw them in real life and fans will have to wait for the new season's release before learning more about the dates in D.C.

Who Is the Cast of Love Is Blind Season 7?

The cast for Love is Blind Season 7 has been unannounced. The full cast of hopeless romantics heading into the pods normally isn't unveiled until just weeks before the show hits streaming.

Despite the new cast not being announced, hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are expected to return again for Season 7.

The couple has hosted every season since Love is Blind began streaming in 2020. They first met on the set of MTV's Total Request Live in 2003, where Vanessa was a host and Nick appeared with his band 98 Degrees, leading to their eventual marriage in July 2011 and the birth of their three children.

The Love is Blind Season 6 finale stream to Netflix on March 6.

Read more on Love is Blind Season 6:

Meet Jimmy from Love Is Blind: 3 Things to Know About Chelsea's Partner, Jimmy Presnell

Love Is Blind Season 6 Cast: All Couples, Ranked Worst to Best

Meet Jeramey from Love Is Blind: 5 Things to Know About Jeramey Lutinski