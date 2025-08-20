6 New Anime Seasons Officially Confirmed for a Fall 2025 Release

With the upcoming Fall 2025 TV season on the horizon, fans are getting excited to discover their next favorite anime series or return to the world of several staples of the medium. 2025 has been a massive year for anime. Thus far, the content year has been defined by titles like Sakamoto Days, Dandadan, and The Apothecary Diaries, but there are still several months left in 2025, leaving plenty of space for several other series to make a splash.

Anime as a whole has only gotten bigger over the last couple of years. This has come to a head in 2025, as Netflix recently revealed that anime viewership on the platform has more than tripled in the last five years, and more than 50% of its membership now watches anime (via The Hollywood Reporter). This can only mean good things for the art form, as more eyes than ever are on the series that fans have loved for decades.

So, with anime bigger than ever, here are six of the best anime series to enjoy later this Fall:

The 6 Biggest Anime Coming This Fall

Pokémon Concierge Season 2

Netflix

Season 2 of the adorable Pokémon Concierge will be available on Netflix starting September 4. The stop-motion anime series is set in the colorful world of Pokémon and follows a young woman, Haru, as she works at a resort for Pokémon in a tropical locale.

The eye-catching streaming series does away with the 2D animation of the Pokémon anime and sets itself in a hand-crafted stop-motion world, where characters are made of actual physical materials like felt, wood, and clay.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation

Disney+

Based on the mobile game hit of the same name, Disney Twisted-Wonderland is finally getting the anime treatment. The new animated series from Yumeta Company and Graphinica tells the story of a regular Tokyo teenager who is transported to a world of characters inspired by famous Disney villains who have banded together to establish a magic college.

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation comes to Disney+ on October 29, 2025.

My Hero Academia Season 8

Crunchyroll

After nearly a decade of wowing audiences worldwide, My Hero Academia Season 8 will mark the end of the acclaimed anime series. The super-powered TV show will finally close the book on aspiring superhero Deku's journey in its next batch of episodes, arriving on Crunchyroll starting on October 4, 2025.

The final season will cover the remainder of the Final War and Epilogue Arcs, centering on the final battle between hero All Might and the dastardly All For One.

One Punch Man Season 3

Crunchyroll

It has been six years since fans last heard from the One Punch Man anime, but that wait is finally set to come to an end. One Punch Man Season 3 is coming to Crunchyroll starting this October. No specific release date has been shared, but fans can expect to jump back into the world of One Punch soon.

Once again, Season 3 of the hit anime will center on Saitama, a 'totally over it' superhero who has become bored with his super-powered profession after growing so powerful that every battle ends in a single punch. More specifically, this season will focus on Saitama and the Heroes Association as they go to war with the villainous Monsters Association.

Spy x Family Season 3

Crunchyroll

Spy x Family is another beloved anime coming back before the end of the year. This clever spin on the spy genre follows a family of hitmen attempting to live a 'normal' life while working undercover as some of the best assassins in Japan, despite the other members of the family not knowing each other's true intentions.

Spy x Family Season 3 starts this October, streaming in the West on Crunchyroll.

Ranma 1/2 Season 2

Netflix

In late 2024, fans were treated to a retelling of the classic Ranma 1/2 anime, with a new reboot of the hit series. Ranma 1/2 Season 2 is set to follow up on the success of this new take on the beloved franchise just one year after the first made its grand debut. Season 2 of the hit series is set to arrive on Netflix sometime in October 2025.

Ranma 1/2 follows the wacky adventures of teenage martial artist Ranma Saotome, who is struck with a curse that turns him into a girl whenever he is exposed to cold water.