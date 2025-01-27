10 Anime Series Returning With New Seasons In 2025

Sometimes it seems like there is an endless amount of anime to catch up on, here are 10 of the most anticipated returning for a second season and beyond.

The anime world is set to thrill fans in 2025 with the return of beloved series and long-awaited sequel seasons.

Popular titles like Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, Fire Force, and One Punch Man are coming back for new seasons. While most can be found on Crunchyroll upon release, be mindful of others streaming on Netflix this year.

10 Returning 2025 Anime Releases

Solo Leveling: Season 2

Solo Leveling

Premiere Date: January 4, 2025

Already streaming on Crunchyroll, Solo Leveling Season 2 brings Jinwoo Sung back to the forefront of video game-inspired action.

After previously being released in theaters, the compilation film previewing Season 2, Solo Leveling: ReAwakening, is expected to stream on Crunchyroll around late March 2025.

Following the protagonist's transformation from "The World's Worst Hunter" to a powerful necromancer, the new season introduces even greater challenges, including life-or-death battles and his mother's deteriorating health.

As one of the most popular manhwa (Korean cartoon) adaptations, the series continues to captivate audiences, with potential for years of storytelling thanks to its sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok.

My Happy Marriage: Season 2

My Happy Marriage

Premiere Date: January 6, 2025

My Happy Marriage Season 2 continues the heartfelt romance and supernatural intrigue that captured fans in its first season.

Directed by Takehiro Kubota at Kinema Citrus, the series picks up from volume three of Akumi Agitogi's light novels, diving deeper into Miyo Saimori's challenges within the Kudo household and her growing bond with Kiyoka Kudo.

The season's main trailer teased new characters, like Kaoruko Jinnouchi, and heightened stakes, including familial tensions and Kiyoka's perilous duties as a commander. Fans can stream the new season on Netflix.

The Apothecary Diaries: Season 2

The Apothecary Diaries

Premiere Date: January 9, 2025

The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 premiered on January 9, 2025, continuing the captivating tale of Maomao, a clever apothecary navigating the mysteries of palace life.

The anime, based on Natsu Hyuuga's light novel series, is streaming on Crunchyroll as part of the winter 2025 lineup, releasing episodes weekly.

Directed by Norihiko Naganuma and Akinori Fudesaka, the second season offers more medical intrigue and political drama, with Maomao's sharp mind once again catching the attention of Jinshi, the enigmatic palace official.

One-Punch Man: Season 3

One-Punch Man

Premiere Date: TBA

The highly anticipated One-Punch Man Season 3 is set to continue the epic showdown between heroes and monsters when it premieres in 2025.

Picking up from the Monster Association Arc, the season will see Saitama, Genos, and their allies face powerful foes like Orochi and Gyoro Gyoro while navigating the chaos of an all-out war.

Fans can expect the season to adapt significant manga chapters, introducing new characters like Psykos and delving deeper into Garou's evolving role.

With J.C. Staff returning for animation duties, anticipation is high for breathtaking battles and Saitama's signature humor.

Dan Da Dan: Season 2

Dan Da Dan

Premiere Date: July 2025

Dan Da Dan Season 2 is set to premiere in July 2025, continuing the supernatural adventures of Momo Ayase and Ken "Okarun" Takakura.

In Season 1, Momo and Ken encounter Acrobatic Silky, a tragic yokai whose villainy stems from the heartbreak of losing her daughter to human traffickers, ultimately leading to her demise. Picking up from Season 1's cliffhanger, the new episodes will delve deeper into the mysteries surrounding Jiji and the Evil Eye.

Studio Science SARU returns to animate the series, with Fuga Yamashiro directing and Hiroshi Seko handling series composition. Fans can stream the highly anticipated sequel on Crunchyroll and Netflix upon release.

Spy x Family: Season 3

Spy x Family

Premiere Date: October 2025

Spy x Family Season 3 premieres in October 2025, continuing the Forger family's thrilling adventures with story arcs like the Friendship Schemes and Red Circus.

Fans can expect Loid, Yor, and Anya to navigate new challenges while their secrets create both humor and tension. The season will likely include 12 episodes and feature the return of the original Japanese and English voice casts.

While waiting, viewers can enjoy past seasons, the Spy x Family Code: White movie, or the manga that inspired the series.

Fire Force: Season 3

Fire Force

Premiere Date: April 2025

The Fire Force Season 3 trailer, revealed at CCXP, confirms the final season will be split into two parts, premiering in April 2025 and January 2026.

Directed by returning helmer Tatsuma Minamikawa and produced by David Production, the trailer hints at a possible connection between Fire Force and Soul Eater through Adolla's moon.

It also teases deeper insights into The Evangelist's origins and motives, adding intrigue to the climactic storyline. While some fans are disappointed by the split-season format, the extended timeline is expected to elevate the animation quality.

My Hero Academia: Season 8

My Hero Academia

Premiere Date: Fall 2025

My Hero Academia Season 8 is set to premiere in Fall 2025, marking the highly anticipated conclusion of the beloved anime.

This season will adapt the Final War Arc and Epilogue Arc, bringing Deku and the heroes of Class 1-A face-to-face with their ultimate battle against Shigaraki, All For One, and the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Fans can expect emotional farewells and high-stakes action as the anime dives into its darkest and most intense storylines yet.

Daiki Yamashita, the voice of Deku, shared with The Direct how the character’s evolution has taught him about courage and resilience, saying, "Whenever I perform as him, there’s always something I can take away from his performance."

Kenta Miyake, who voices All Might, teased that this final season will continue to explore the complex dynamics of heroism and sacrifice. With a spin-off series, Vigilantes, slated for 2025, the My Hero Academia universe is far from over.

Kaiju No. 8: Season 2

Kaiju No. 8: Season 2

Premiere Date: July 2025

Season 2 of Kaiju No. 8 is expected to debut in July 2025, and fans are eager to see what's next for Kafka Hibino after his life-changing transformation.

The anime adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto's hit manga resonated deeply with viewers during its first season, blending high-stakes action with a relatable protagonist navigating unexpected challenges.

While fans in Japan can catch a special theatrical compilation in March 2025, international viewers will have to wait until July to dive back into the kaiju chaos.

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc, Part 2

One Piece

Premiere Date: April 6, 2025

The One Piece anime will resume the second half of its Egghead Arc on April 6, 2025, with an epic new trailer teasing intense battles and dramatic twists.

The arc picks up with Luffy aiding Vegapunk's escape from Future Island while facing looming threats from Kizaru, Saint Saturn, and a mysterious strong arrival.

The teaser trailer hints at York's defeat, a major plot twist, and the menacing presence of the Five Elders, all amidst stunning animation and a powerful score.

With Luffy in Gear Five and high-stakes confrontations ahead, fans can expect the long hiatus to pay off in spectacular fashion.

