Anime 2025: 10 New Anime Series Releasing This Year

2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for anime fans, with 10 brand-new series gaining a lot of attention ahead of their debuts.

Witch Hat Atelier will bring Kamome Shirahama's enchanting tale of magic and self-discovery to life in a richly animated adaptation. Horror enthusiasts can dive into The Summer Hikaru Died, a chilling and emotional story exploring friendship and the supernatural.

Meanwhile, New Panty and Stocking with Garterbelt promises to deliver outrageous humor and action as it revives the cult-classic series for a brand-new era.

10 New 2025 Anime Releases

Witch Hat Atelier

Premiere Date: TBA

The highly anticipated anime adaptation of Kamome Shirahama's acclaimed manga Witch Hat Atelier is set to premiere in 2025, with Ayumu Watanabe directing and Bug Films handling production.

The series follows Coco, a young girl in a quiet village who dreams of becoming a wizard despite lacking magical aptitude until a chance encounter with a traveling wizard changes everything.

With character designs by Kairi Unabara and a score by Elden Ring composer Yuka Kitamura, this adaptation promises to bring the enchanting world of Witch Hat Atelier vividly to life.

The Summer Hikaru Died

Premiere Date: TBA

The haunting anime adaptation of The Summer Hikaru Died, based on Mokumokuren's acclaimed manga, will premiere in Q3 2025 on Nippon TV and stream globally on Netflix.

Directed and scripted by Ryōhei Takeshita with character designs by Yuichi Takahashi, the series explores the unsettling story of Yoshiki and his best friend Hikaru, who is forever changed after a mysterious light engulfs him.

The manga's emotional depth and eerie atmosphere have earned it accolades like nominations for the Manga Taisho and Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. With a skilled team and powerful source material, the anime promises a gripping blend of mystery and heartfelt connection.

Zenshu

Premiere Date: January 5, 2025

Zenshu is a gripping original anime series produced by MAPPA, following Natsuko Hirose, a talented animator who wakes up in the world of her childhood favorite, A Tale of Perishing, after a mysterious death.

As Natsuko navigates the harsh reality of the anime's storyline, she discovers she can manipulate the world by drawing and re-animating scenes, altering fate in desperate situations.

The series features a stunning visual style, with original character designs by Yoshiteru Tsujino and animation adaptation by Kayoko Ishikawa. Zenshu captivates viewers with its unique blend of magic, animation, and high-stakes survival.

New Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt

Premiere Date: TBA

The Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt franchise is set to continue in 2025 with a new anime series produced by Studio Trigger.

Directed once again by Hiroyuki Imaishi, the series will see the return of key staff including Hiromi Wakabayashi as scriptwriter and Atsushi Nishigori as character designer.

Fans of the original will be excited to see animators like Sushio and Mai Yoneyama returning to work on the project, ensuring the same bold, irreverent style that made the 2010 series a cult hit.

With the continuation slated to air and stream in 2025, Panty & Stocking with Garterbelt is sure to bring more outrageous antics and memorable moments to audiences worldwide.

Sakamoto Days

Premiere Date: January 11, 2025

In May 2024, it was announced that Sakamoto Days, a popular manga, would be adapted into an anime television series produced by TMS Entertainment.

Sakamoto Days premiered its first part on Netflix on January 11, with new episodes released weekly, and the second part is set to premiere in July 2025.

The series follows Taro Sakamoto, a (nearly silent) former legendary hitman who, after retiring to live a peaceful life with his family, must protect them from the criminal underworld while upholding his vow never to kill again.

Lazarus

Premiere Date: TBA

Lazarus is an upcoming anime series set to premiere in 2025 on Adult Swim's Toonami block, produced by MAPPA and Sola Entertainment.

Set in 2055, Lazarus follows a task force of agents on a mission to find Dr. Skinner, the neuroscientist who created a miracle drug that is slowly killing its users.

With the clock ticking, the team races to develop a cure known as "Lazarus."

Directed by Shinichirō Watanabe, with action sequences designed by Chad Stahelski and a score by Kamasi Washington, the series promises intense action and a storyline influenced by the opioid crisis.

Honey Lemon Soda

Premiere Date: January 8, 2025

Honey Lemon Soda is a romantic anime series that premiered on January 8. The story follows Uka Ishimori, a shy girl with social anxiety, and her growing connection with the popular and mysterious Kai Miura.

As Uka navigates her feelings for Kai and her personal struggles, the series explores themes of friendship and self-discovery.

Produced by TMS Entertainment and animated by J.C. Staff, the series is streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll.

Leviathan

Premiere Date: TBA

Netflix's Leviathan anime, set to debut in 2025, adapts Scott Westerfeld's popular steampunk young adult trilogy.

The series, produced by Studio Orange (known for Beastars, soon to release Season 3, Part 2), brings the alternate history of World War I to life, with the Allies using bio-engineered creatures like the titular Leviathan, a massive living whale-airship.

The adaptation stays true to the original vision, with illustrator Keith Thompson collaborating closely on the project. Featuring a score by Joe Hisaishi and composers Nobuko Toda and Kazuma Jinnouchi, the anime promises to deliver a captivating soundtrack.

Virgin Punk

Premiere Date: TBA

Virgin Punk, an original anime from Studio Shaft, is set to captivate audiences in early summer 2025 with its gritty, action-packed story.

Directed by Yasuomi Umetsu, known for his work on Kite and Mezzo Forte, the series follows Ubu, a disillusioned bounty hunter in the dystopian world of 2099.

The anime's first part, Clockwork Girl, promises stunning visuals and intense action sequences, drawing inspiration from Umetsu's dark, mature storytelling style.

With a script by Yuya Takahashi and character designs by Umetsu himself, Virgin Punk is poised to be one of the most anticipated anime of 2025.

Nyaight of the Living Cat

Premiere Date: TBA

Nyaight of the Living Cat is an upcoming animated series set in a post-apocalyptic world overrun by a deadly "nyandemic" that turns humans into cats.

Directed by Takashi Miike, known for his iconic horror films like Audition, the series follows humanity's struggle as a virus spreads, transforming anyone it touches into literal cats.

With a grim, intense atmosphere similar to Attack on Titan, the show takes its absurd premise seriously, blending apocalyptic tension with feline chaos.

Scheduled for release in 2025 on Crunchyroll, Nyaight of the Living Cat promises a unique, dark twist on the zombie genre, complete with a stellar music score by Koji Endo, Marty Friedman, and Heidi Shepherd.