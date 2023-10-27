The official runtime for Attack on Titan's final episode has been announced.

Attack on Titan is one of the most popular ongoing anime. The series has been airing since 2013 and depicts a post-apocalyptic universe where colossal titans wander the planet.

Anticipation is high from the concluding episode titled "Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Part 2." The first part of the series' final story was released back in March.

After months of speculation, the final episode was given a release date of Sunday, November 5.

Attack on Titan's Final Episode Runtime Revealed

Attack on Titan

Via the Attack of Titan Wiki X page, "Attack on Titan: The Final Season Part 3 (Part 2)" is confirmed to be a staggering 1 hour and 26 minutes.

This runtime secured its place as the longest episode in the history of the Attack on Titan series, shattering the previous record.

The only contender that comes close is the preceding episode of Part 1, clocking in at 61 minutes. Despite the announced movie-length episode, there aren't any reported plans to release the final part in theaters.

What Could Happen in Attack on Titan's Last Episode?

This prediction of Attack on Titan's conclusion is solely based on the anime plot, not the final chapter in the written and illustrated manga.

During "The Final Chapters (Part 1)," the long-standing conflict between Paradis and Marley reaches its climax.

Eren initiated the world-changing Rumbling by using Paradis' Titans to eliminate those beyond its borders, in an effort (he believes) will secure a better future for his friends.

The alliance (combined with Paradis and Marley forces) stands in opposition to Eren's mission, with Mikasa and others leading the way.

In the final episode, a conclusive showdown between Eren, Mikasa, and the others will determine the planet's fate. The possibility of convincing Eren to abandon his path of destruction now seems unlikely.

In addition, several wildcards, like Zeke, Falco, and Annie, may play decisive roles in concluding the Rumbling and determining Eren's ultimate destiny as the world's ender or savior.

Watch the epic conclusion of Attack on Titan on Sunday, November 5.