Marvel Studios is preparing to revisit a Phase 4 project that many missed with a new sequel. Alongside big-screen blockbusters from the Doctor Strange, Black Panther, Thor, and Spider-Man franchises, Marvel Studios placed a big focus on Disney+ during Phase 4. The studio released its first original MCU series, along with two Special Presentations that were, essentially, one-off TV episodes. Among these was Werewolf by Night, which dove into the MCU's supernatural side and flew under many fans' radars as it released during She-Hulk's 2022 run.

During a recent report revealing plans to build toward the "Damnation" event as part of the MCU's larger supernatural storyline, The Cosmic Circus claimed that Marvel Studios is developing a follow-up project to Werewolf by Night. The Disney+ Special Presentation would bring back Gael Garcia Bernal's Jack Russell, Laura Donnelly's Elsa Bloodstone, and Carey Jones' Man-Thing.

Michael Giacchino recently returned to Jack Russell's world in some sense in penning Werewolf by Night: Blood Moon Rise for Marvel Comics, with artwork by David Messina. Unfortunately, the Dracula-centric run in the timeline of Werewolf by Night's classic '70s comics, not his more recent MCU adaptation.

As Blood Moon Rise was announced in April, the composer-turned-director spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed his dreams for a Werewolf by Night sequel before indicating they are "just waiting for the industry to settle into its new norm." The 2022 original hailed from an era when Marvel Studios was following a mandate to mass-produce content for Disney+ that has since been dialed back:

"I would love to do another 'Werewolf by Night' [special] more than anything. I think we're just waiting for the industry to settle into its new norm, whatever that is at this point, before we figure out what to do there."

Werewolf by Night arrived on Disney+ in Fall 2022 as Marvel Studios' first Special Presentation as a tribute to classic 20th-century horror movies. As the studio has yet to officially announce the rumored sequel, it's unclear what stage of development things are at, but fans shouldn't expect to see it for several years.

While the reviews for Werewolf by Night were overwhelmingly positive with a 90% critic and 88% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the special didn't resonate with everyone as its classic horror style was simply not for everyone.

Why Werewolf by Night 2 Is Exactly What the MCU Needs

An exact budget for Werewolf by Night has never been confirmed, but it is believed to be among the MCU's cheapest projects ever. Not only does the special rely primarily on practical effects rather than big-budget CGI, but it is also equivalent to just one TV episode, with filming only lasting 18 days in 2022.

This ought to be a big motivator for Marvel Studios in developing a Werewolf by Night sequel, allowing it to build on the MCU's larger supernatural storyline in major ways without pouring too much money into the project.

While the original 2022 special was in black-and-white until the final moments, Werewolf by Night in Color released the following year. Given the transition to vibrant colors that ended the tale, one has to imagine the sequel would follow as such, perhaps paying tribute to slightly more recent eras of horror.

Werewolf by Night was beloved for its unique style, practical effects, and prioritization of character and storyline over any fanfare. In an age where the MCU is facing more criticism than ever, a standalone horror tale may be exactly what it needs to reinvigorate interest in its streaming projects.

Marvel Studios released two Special Presentations in 2022 with Werewolf by Night and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. While the one-off Disney+ format has been thrown aside since, it will be resurrected next year with an R-rated special starring Jon Bernthal's Punisher after Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.