Marvel Studios Announces Historic Re-Release of 1 Beloved Disney+ Project

One of the MCU's most highly-regarded Disney+ projects is set for a historic re-release, bringing it back to fans in a whole new light.

Gael Garcia Bernal's take on Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night came to life in late 2022 in his own Marvel Studios Special Presentation.

The special instantly became one of the most beloved projects in MCU history with glowing critic reviews, particularly for its use of black-and-white footage and practical elements that took viewers back to the days of classic horror films.

MCU Disney+ Entry Coming Back for New Release

Marvel Studios shared an official announcement confirming that Werewolf by Night, the MCU's first-ever Special Presentation, will be re-released on Disney+ in color on October 20, and it will be fittingly titled Werewolf by Night in Color.

Initially debuting on Disney+ on October 7, 2022, Werewolf by Night became the MCU's first-ever project to be presented primarily in black-and-white, with only the final minutes being shown in full color.

Will Werewolf by Night Gain New Life on Disney+?

Disney is no stranger to re-releasing some of its best projects, with shows like Ms. Marvel gaining new life in other venues through both theatrical releases and runs on different networks and streaming services.

Star Wars even pulled a similar move recently with Episode 5 of Ahsoka being shown in theaters across the USA before that episode turned out to be one of the best-reviewed Star Wars entries in recent memory.

Considering how deeply Werewolf by Night resonated with fans thanks to director Michael Giacchino's work with the character, it's almost no surprise that Disney and Marvel are bringing it back in this new format.

This re-release will give viewers a new look at the intricate details that came to life on set through the use of practical costuming and VFX practices, highlighting the efforts Marvel put in to make this project unique.

And while it's still unknown where Werewolf by Night will return for future entries, putting his first Disney+ special back in the spotlight will serve as a reminder of what the MCU has lined up for its future.

Werewolf by Night in Color will debut on Disney+ on October 20.