Marvel Studios Announces Historic ABC Debut for MCU Show

Disney+'s Ms. Marvel is about to make history after being announced as the first ABC debut for a Marvel Studios streaming series.

The MCU has been no stranger to bringing some of its biggest names to cable television, doing so in various capacities.

Just this year, the Phase 4 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings made its own television debut, playing on ABC, FX, and Freeform.

While Disney+ series from other franchises, namely Star Wars, have popped up on cable, Marvel Studios' streaming fare has yet to make the jump.

Ms. Marvel Arrives on ABC

Marvel

According to an official Disney press release (via Laughing Place), Ms. Marvel will be the first Marvel Studios-produced series to make its ABC debut on cable television.

The entire first Season of Iman Vellani's super-powered adventure will air on the network, coming in two batches over two days.

Episodes 1-3 will air on Saturday, August 5, and Episodes 4-6 on Saturday, August 12. Each night, the series' three-episode block will start at 8:00 p.m. ET, running through to 11:00 p.m. ET.

The full Ms. Marvel ABC schedule can be seen below:

Saturday, August 5 Episode 1 - "Generation Why" - 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET Episode 2 - "Crushed" - 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET Episode 3 - “Destined” - 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET

Saturday, August 12 Episode 4 - "Seeing Red" - 8:00-9:00 p.m. ET Episode 5 - "Time and Again" - 9:00-10:00 p.m. ET Episode 6 - "No Normal" - 10:00-11:00 p.m. ET



This comes after Marvel Television produced a number of made-for-TV series that premiered and aired on ABC, including Agents of SHIELD, Agent Carter, and Inhumans.

Is This the Start of a Trend for Marvel?

As time has gone on, Disney seemingly has been a little more open to crossing the inter-vertical line and airing some of its streaming content on linear TV.

But, could this Ms. Marvel move be just the start of a trend for the super-powered brand?

The likely reason Disney is doing this is because of the impending The Marvels film, which is set to release in theaters this November.

Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is set to play a significant role in that film, so this ABC run is probably an effort to better familiarize audiences with the teenage superhero ahead of her big-screen debut.

But given the fact that Disney is about to start losing content on the docket left, right, and center, as both the writers and actors are on strike, this streaming-to-cable strategy could be one the studio employs as it may have to start to fill some empty slots on it linear networks.

Yes, it is recycling content, but if the strikes continue, the Fall and Winter TV schedules will being to look pretty bleak. So, bringing some of these MCU series over could be an easy way to fill the time.

Ms. Marvel is available to stream now on DIsney+.