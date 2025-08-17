MCU: Kingpin Actor Gives Blunt Response About Future Spider-Man Vs. Fisk Plans

The man behind the MCU's Wilson Fisk/Kingpin got real and honest about the chances of a possible Spider-Man and Kingpin interaction under Marvel Studios. While the fights between D'Onofrio's Kingpin and Charlie Cox's Daredevil are the stuff of MCU legend after their work on Netflix and Disney+, fans are eager to see Fisk take on possibly an even bigger foe in Peter Parker. Tragically, due to forces beyond Marvel Studios' control, those efforts have been for naught.

Kingpin star Vincent D'Onofrio addressed a rumor about Marvel Studios having plans for his villain to fight Spider-Man in the MCU. The web-slinger is known for his massive rogues gallery (which is expected to grow even bigger in the MCU with his fourth solo film). However, Kingpin is at the top of fans' wishlists to be the newest addition to that gallery, and he also seems to be the toughest one to nail down.

The Cosmic Circus reported that Marvel Studios has plans for Kingpin to "face off against Spider-Man," but no specifics were offered on when or where that could happen. Replying to a fan who shared the news on X and asked if D'Onofrio could give any new information, the Kingpin star bluntly said, "Honestly, i have no idea."

D'Onofrio has campaigned for his Kingpin to fight Tom Holland's MCU wall-crawler for years, wanting to see the classic comic book battle brought to life on the big screen. In 2021, the Kingpin star finally took part in his first Marvel Studios-produced project with a role in Hawkeye after spending three years portraying the massive antagonist in Netflix's Defenders Saga. In 2025, he played Kingpin again in Echo and Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, and he will return to play the New York City Mayor again in 2026's Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

The Challenges Behind Bringing Kingpin vs. Spider-Man to the MCU

Marvel Studios

Although D'Onofrio has not been shy in discussing his hopes to eventually give Spider-Man the fight of his life, he is well aware of the complications of making that happen.

In April 2025, the Kingpin star revealed that his character can only appear in MCU TV projects and that he is unable to show up in the movies due to rights issues with the character. While fans still have not heard the specific details about what those rights allow with Kingpin, it still leaves viewers disappointed at what the MCU can and cannot do with Wilson Fisk.

Even though the rights to Kingpin are shared by Sony and Marvel, D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk has only been used on the TV side of MCU storytelling. The character's only recent movie appearance came in animated form, as he was the main antagonist in 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

As viewers eagerly await any news saying the status of Kingpin's rights have changed, unfortunately, it may still be a long time until he and Tom Holland have the chance to share the screen with one another.