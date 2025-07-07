1 Upcoming MCU Movie Will Finally Reference The Kingpin

Since Marvel Studios brought Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin into the MCU, his actions and their impacts have been confined to streaming. But according to a new report, that's all about to change.

During Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again, Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) becomes the mayor of New York City, putting him in a new position of power and on a collision course with Daredevil and other vigilantes. When asked if this Mayor Fisk storyline will connect to projects other than Daredevil, Punisher, and possibly Spider-Man, Alex Perez of Cosmic Circus replied, "Honestly, just those 3."

Marvel Studios

While the Kingpin's role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 and Marvel Studios' Punisher project was expected, the same can't be said for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Granted, fans have been asking for a Kingpin and Spider-Man crossover due to their comic book history and ties to New York City, but until now, those hopes have gone unrealized.

However, this report that the towering crime lord and his activities will play even a minor role in Spider-Man 4 is a step in the right direction for this anticipated match-up, as well as further connectivity between MCU Disney+ shows and Marvel Studios films. It's also in line with what Vincent D'Onofrio claims is his personal goal for the character.

Marvel Studios

Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin made his MCU debut in Disney+'s Hawkeye, which also happened to be a New York City story. Following his role in Echo, he and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock teamed back up to continue Netflix's Daredevil with Daredevil: Born Again, but this time under the MCU umbrella. Season 1 ended with a victorious Fisk who declared martial law and began targeting vigilantes.

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' Destin Daniel Cretton and set to release on July 31, 2026 (the delay rumors have been debunked?), Spider-Man: Brand New Day is expected to follow the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is also set to star Stranger Things' Sadie Sink in a secretive role that fans have speculated could be X-Men's Jean Grey, Gwen Stacy, or possibly Mayday Parker.

How Kingpin Will Impact Spider-Man 4

It’s worth noting that Kingpin’s link to Spider-Man: Brand New Day is rumored, and it also doesn't mean Vincent D'Onofrio's political boss will physically appear in the film.

However, since Tom Holland's Spidey now lives in Mayor Fisk's New York City, some reference or tie not only makes sense, but it would be strange if Kingpin's political role wasn't acknowledged in some way. Furthermore, the presence of D'Onofrio's baddie would be the perfect bookend to Charlie Cox's quick cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he served as Peter Parker's lawyer.

The big question is the extent of Spider-Man 4's reference to Kingpin. While Spidey fans anticipated a more grounded, street-level story for Brand New Day, the MCU is in the midst of its Multiverse Saga. In fact, Spider-Man 4 is currently set between The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Avengers: Doomsday. And, if Sadie Sink is playing Mayday, the film could be another Multiversal Spider-Man story, suggesting there may be little room for Kingpin storytelling.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is headed to theaters on July 31, 2026.