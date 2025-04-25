Marvel's Kingpin Actor Has 1 Big Goal for His MCU Future (But He'll Probably Never Achieve It)

Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio teased fans with the one thing he wants for his MCU character going forward; however, it seems highly unlikely it will happen. Thus far, D'Onofrio's fan-favorite MCU villain has been relegated to television exclusively, appearing in Daredevil, Hawkeye, Echo, and Daredevil: Born Again.

D'Onofrio revealed that the thing he wants most for his take on Wilson Fisk/Kingpin is to get to play him in a Marvel Studios movie. The longtime actor was last seen in the super-powered cinematic universe taking on Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again, but he seems to want something he may not be able to get.

The Kingpin actor shared his hopes and dreams for the character on his personal X account, in which he directly addressed where he wants to go next with the red brand. When prodded on the subject, D'Onofrio wrote, "[I want] to take him to the movies:"

Q: "The energy Fisk gives off is spectacular. Is there one thing that you hope you can do in the future with the character?" A: "Take him to the movies."

Despite his wishes, D'Onofrio previously revealed that an appearance by his Daredevil villain in an MCU movie is a near-impossibility. According to the Kingpin star, this is due to the complicated "ownership" of the character, with Marvel Studios not owning the feature film rights to Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. The rights for Kingpin are shared between Marvel and Sony.

D'Onofrio's Fisk will continue to pop up on the TV side of the Marvel Studios brand, set to reappear next year in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 opposite Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock.

Season 2 of the R-rated Disney+ series will pick up where the first left off as Fisk (now the mayor of New York City) declared war on the vigilantes of New York with the launch of his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Marvel And Sony Need To Figure Out Their Kingpin Problem

Marvel Studios

Like they did with Tom Holland's Spider-Man, Marvel and Sony need to sit down, hash out a deal, and let Vincent D'Onofrio get his Marvel Studios wish to star in an MCU movie.

Fans have long wanted to see D'Onofrio take his talents to the big screen in the long-running series of superhero films.

While it has been fun to see the actor/character dominate the small screen with his appearances across several Marvel Studios properties, putting him opposite one of the franchise's biggest heroes in theaters would be an entirely different experience.

Because of his being stuck on TV (and another character's rights issues of their own), Kingpin/Wilson Fisk will never be able to interact with the MCU's Spider-Man—even though the two characters have a long history of trading blows in Marvel Comics.

Audiences have been frothing at the mouth for a more grounded Spider-Man story in the MCU (especially after the Multiversal events of Spider-Man: No Way Home). Kingpin would be the perfect street-level palette cleanser for Spider-Man fans after some of his recent/upcoming reality-hopping fare.

However, even though D'Onofrio wants it, because of rights, it cannot be done.

Unless the MCU brass sits down with the folks at Sony Pictures and works things out, as the two studios have done with Tom Holland's iconic wall-crawler (read more about the Marvel Studios/Sony Spider-Man deal here).