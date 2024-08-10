Daredevil Born Again at D23: Trailer Time, Show Floor Pics & Updates

D23 2024 attendees and fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting updates on news and a potential trailer for Marvel Studios' Daredevil: Born Again.

After Agatha All Along closes out the MCU's 2024 live-action streaming slate, Born Again will kick things off in 2025 on Disney+ as the Marvel Netflix universe is cemented further into Marvel Studios' canon story.

Bringing back Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, the series will continue threads already laid out in projects like Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk Attorney at Law, Hawkeye, and Echo.

Although it underwent major behind-the-scenes changes, anticipation runs high for what Marvel Studios has in store for the MCU's Man Without Fear.

Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Teased for D23 2024

Marvel Studios is preparing for a presentation at the 2024 D23 Expo for the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, which will take place at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

According to The Hollywood Reporter's (THR) Heat Vision article, rumors point to Marvel getting ready to release a new trailer for the series. This would be the second trailer for Born Again, although the first one was released privately at Disney's 2024 Upfront event in May.

This also comes after Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter teased her inclusion in the show with an Instagram story featuring a photo of an ad for a Jessica Jones-related book from Disneyland.

Additionally, Daredevil: Born Again's stunt coordinator, Phillip J. Silva, took to his Instagram Stories to tease news about Daredevil coming to D23.

Silva shared a picture of himself with star Charlie Cox from the set along with the following caption:

"D23 is coming up!! What do you think we'll see there?!?"

While the trailer is not confirmed, the series' heavy presence on the D23 show floor and THR's mention in its article makes that possibility more likely. It is also unconfirmed whether the trailer will be released publicly.

Daredevil Born Again on the D23 Show Floor

Disney also has a large exhibit in place celebrating Daredevil: Born Again's release at D23, including a graffiti-style image of Charlie Cox's red-suited antihero:

The other side of that hallway shows a similar image of Vincent D'Onofrio's Wilson Fisk in his classic white suit:

Daredevil: Born Again is set to debut on Disney+ in March 2025.

