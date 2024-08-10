Moana 2: D23 Trailer Time, New Poster, News & More

New footage showcasing Disney Animation's Moana 2 is set to release during D23.

Moana 2 is the marquee animated film set to be released by Disney on November 27. Directed by David Derrick Jr., with co-direction by Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, the film features returning stars Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk.

Originally developed as a Disney+ series, the project was reworked into a theatrical sequel by February 2024. Fans are excited to learn more about the project following its first trailer release on May 29.

Moana 2 Trailer Confirmed for D23

According to The Hollywood Reporter, footage from Moana 2 is expected to be showcased at D23, alongside previews of other anticipated projects such as Skeleton Crew, Tron 3, and Ironheart.

This "new look" at Moana 2 will be revealed tonight (Friday, August 9) sometime between 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET during the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase.

Anticipation is notably high, as Moana earned nearly $690 million at the global box office and received Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

While we wait for the new Moana 2 trailer tonight, you can watch the original record-breaking trailer below:

New Moana 2 Posters and Images Spotted

Posted by @StichKingdom, a new Moana 2 poster is being given out to attendees at D23. It features the tagline, "Find The Way" with the traditional art of Moana and a large whale shark which has been previously seen in marketing.

The new images from Moana 2 depict Moana and Maui setting off on a nighttime adventure aboard a catamaran, accompanied by Heihei and Pua. Moana appears slightly older than in the previous film, reflecting her journey to explore the Pacific Ocean like her ancestors, while Maui remains unchanged.

Additional photos from D23 a life-size reveal of Maui's iconic magical fishhook placed alongside Moana's oar.

Stay tuned to The Direct for full coverage of Moana 2 and D23!

Moana 2 releases in theaters on November 27.

