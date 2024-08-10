Moana 2: D23 Trailer Time, New Poster, News & More

By David Thompson Posted:
Moana 2 D23 Trailer

New footage showcasing Disney Animation's Moana 2 is set to release during D23.

Moana 2 is the marquee animated film set to be released by Disney on November 27. Directed by David Derrick Jr., with co-direction by Jason Hand and Dana Ledoux Miller, the film features returning stars Auliʻi Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Scherzinger, and Alan Tudyk.

Originally developed as a Disney+ series, the project was reworked into a theatrical sequel by February 2024. Fans are excited to learn more about the project following its first trailer release on May 29.

[ D23 2024: Every Major Disney, Marvel & Star Wars Announcement ]

Moana 2 Trailer Confirmed for D23

According to The Hollywood Reporter, footage from Moana 2 is expected to be showcased at D23, alongside previews of other anticipated projects such as Skeleton Crew, Tron 3, and Ironheart

This "new look" at Moana 2 will be revealed tonight (Friday, August 9) sometime between 7 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET during the D23 Disney Entertainment Showcase.

Anticipation is notably high, as Moana earned nearly $690 million at the global box office and received Academy Award nominations for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

While we wait for the new Moana 2 trailer tonight, you can watch the original record-breaking trailer below:

New Moana 2 Posters and Images Spotted

Posted by @StichKingdom, a new Moana 2 poster is being given out to attendees at D23. It features the tagline, "Find The Way" with the traditional art of Moana and a large whale shark which has been previously seen in marketing.

New Moana 2 poster from D23.
@StichKingdom

The new images from Moana 2 depict Moana and Maui setting off on a nighttime adventure aboard a catamaran, accompanied by Heihei and Pua. Moana appears slightly older than in the previous film, reflecting her journey to explore the Pacific Ocean like her ancestors, while Maui remains unchanged.

New look at life size Maui and Moana.
@StichKingdom

Additional photos from D23 a life-size reveal of Maui's iconic magical fishhook placed alongside Moana's oar. 

Maui’s magical fishhook and Moana’s oar.
@StichKingdom

Stay tuned to The Direct for full coverage of Moana 2 and D23!

[ Marvel D23 2024: Panel Times & How To Watch ]

Moana 2 releases in theaters on November 27.

Read more about Moana on The Direct:

Who Is Catherine Laga'aia? 4 Things to Know About Moana Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Moana 2's Latest Story Update Is Great News for Maui Fans

Moana 2's Release Date Plan Changes Explained by Disney CEO

- Related Articles:
- In This Article: Moana
Release Date
TBA
Platform
Theaters
Actors
Dwayne Johnson
Genres
Adventure
Family
Fantasy
- About The Author: David Thompson
As an editor, writer, and podcast host, David is a key member of The Direct. He is an expert at covering topics like Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and business-related news following the box office and streaming.

LATEST NEWS

TRENDING

MORE Moana / Disney / D23 / Adventure / Family / Fantasy /