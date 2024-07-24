Those with tickets to Disney's 2024 D23 Expo are in for the biggest fan event yet in terms of news, events, panels, and a brand-new secondary location.

Since 2009, D23 Expos have served as the Walt Disney Company's own exclusive Comic-Con where the House of Mouse's various studios showcase their projects, drop their biggest news, and where fans can shop, interact, and celebrate Disney's various fandoms.

For 2024, Disney is upping the ante by expanding to two locations, offering an even larger show floor of shopping opportunities and experiences, and unveiling a new event title: D23: The Ultimate Fan Event.

Everything to Know About 2024 Disney D23

Disney

Like in years past, 2024's D23: The Ultimate Fan Event spans three days beginning on Friday, August 9, and ending on Sunday night, August 11.

Disney is also introducing several events and activities in the days leading up to August 9, such as D23 Day at Angel Stadium, sweepstakes, and D23 entertainment at the Disneyland Resort.

Location For 2024's D23 Event

This year, D23: The Ultimate Fan Event has expanded to two separate venues.

While the Anaheim Convention Center will remain the event hub and where attendees can find the massive show floor, the Honda Center will now host D23's most-anticipated presentations including the Disney Entertainment Showcase, Disney Experiences Showcase, and Disney Legends Awards Ceremony.

Schedule For 2024's D23 Event

Friday, August 9

Disney Entertainment Showcase - 7 p.m.

The Disney Entertainment Showcase is where attendees will be treated to announcements and exclusive previews of upcoming movies, series, and Broadway shows, along with trailers, clips, concept art, and more.

Disney has already teased the presence of favorite stars, along with special guests and surprise announcements.

The following are additional D23 events offered on Friday, August 9:

Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion - 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Behind the Summer Shenanigans with the Phineas and Ferb Creators - 10:15 a.m.

Creators - 10:15 a.m. The Costuming Artistry Behind Disney Experiences - 10:30 a.m.

So How Do You Direct Animation, Anyway? - 10:45 a.m.

Music of Marvel Studios - 11 a.m.

Live Demonstration by Disney Animation's Ink & Paint Team - 11:30 a.m.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed - The Return of a Beloved Classic - 12:15 p.m.

National Geographic's Extreme Adventures - 12:30 p.m.

The Muppets 70: A Glamorous Miss Piggy Retrospective - 12:45 p.m.

30 Years of Toy Story - 1:50 p.m.

- 1:50 p.m. National Geographic's A Real Bug's Life LIVE - 2 p.m.

Disneyland Foods - Yesterday, Today, & Tomorrow - 2:15 p.m.

Walt Disney and El Grupo: A Journey Through Latin America - 2:45 p.m.

The Pioneering Women of Disney Animation - 3:30 p.m.

Bringing the Worlds of Disney Animation to Life in Disney Parks - 3:45 p.m.

Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game: Past, Present, Future - Presented by Ravensburger - 4:15 p.m.

Making A Goofy Movie : The Road to Lake Destiny - 5 p.m.

: The Road to Lake Destiny - 5 p.m. From Book to Screen: How Best-Selling Novels Become Hit TV Series and Films - 5:15 p.m.

Walt Disney Treasures: Personal Art and Artifacts from The Walt Disney Family Museum - 6:15 p.m.

Disney Princess - The Concert - 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 10

Disney Experiences Showcase - 7 p.m.

Hosted by Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro, the Disney Experiences showcase will pull back the curtain on what's coming to the Disney Parks both in the U.S. and around the world, as well as Disney Cruise Line.

The following are additional D23 events offered on Saturday, August 10:

Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion - 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Experience ILM StageCraft - 10 a.m., 12 a.m., and 2 p.m.

D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest - 10 a.m.

Unusual Artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library - 10 a.m.

A Beautiful Tomorrow - Just a Dream Away: Disney at the 1964-65 New York World's Fair - 10:15 a.m.

Grey's Anatomy : 20th Celebration - 10:15 a.m.

: 20th Celebration - 10:15 a.m. The Road to Cherry Tree Lane - Walt Disney's Mary Poppins - 11:45 a.m.

Conversation with Moana 2 Filmmakers - 12 p.m

Filmmakers - 12 p.m Abbott Elementary : Class Is In Session! - 12:15 p.m.

: Class Is In Session! - 12:15 p.m. Directing Disney - 12:30 p.m.

Marvel Animation Sneak Peek - 12:45 p.m.

National Geographic Photographers: Getting the Shot - 1:30 p.m.

Conversation with Voice of Moana, Auli'i Cravalho - 2 p.m.

Exploring New Parts of the Mind: Behind the Design of Inside Out 2 + a Dreamy Surprise! - 2:15 p.m.

+ a Dreamy Surprise! - 2:15 p.m. MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 50 Years of Wolverine - 2:30 p.m.

National Geographic Investigates - 3:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - 3:15 p.m.

- 3:15 p.m. Once Upon a Costume: Fashion and Design in Disney Animation Films - 4:15 p.m.

Stay Tuned: You're Watching Disney Channel - 4:30 p.m.

Screening and Q&A: Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation - 4:45 p.m.

- 4:45 p.m. Conversation with Zootopia 2 Filmmakers - 5 p.m.

Filmmakers - 5 p.m. The Animation Greats + Bob's Burgers, Futurama and The Simpsons Presented by Hulu Animmayhem - 5:30 p.m.

and Presented by Hulu Animmayhem - 5:30 p.m. Pixar's Win or Lose Watch Party! - 6:15 p.m.

Watch Party! - 6:15 p.m. Magic Journeys: Memories of the Sherman Brothers - 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 11

Disney Legends Ceremony - 5 p.m.

Tying a bow on the three-day event is the Disney Legends Ceremony where 14 individuals who contributed to the Disney legacy will be honored by the Walt Disney Archives in an awards show hosted by Ryan Seacrest.

This year, Disney is honoring the following: Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

Disney Legends in Conversation - 9:45 a.m.

Meet Bluey and Bingo at the Disney+ Pavilion - 10 a.m., 11:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:45 p.m., 5:15 p.m., and 6:30 p.m.

Designing the MCU: Marvel Studios' Visual Development - 10 a.m.

Experience ILM StageCraft - 10 a.m., 12 a.m., and 2 p.m.

Disney Princess: Creating Tiana's World - 10 a.m.

Behind the Scenes of Disney Animation's Once Upon a Studio - 10 a.m.

Inside the Walt Disney Studios: a Cinemagical History - 10:15 a.m.

Dream Chasing: Four Decades with Walt Disney Imagineering - 11:45 a.m.

TBA Panel (Disney Entertainment) - 12 p.m.

Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman - 12:15 p.m.

National Geographic's OceanXplorers - 12:15 p.m.

Donald Duck's 90th Quacktackular - 1:45 p.m.

National Geographic's QUEENS of S.T.E.A.M. - 1:45 p.m.

60 Years of Disney Ambassadors - The Stories You've Never Heard - 2 p.m.

Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio - 2:45 p.m.

Keep Moving Forward - Disney Animation in Space - 3 p.m.

Restoring Disney Animation Classics - 3:30 p.m.

Magic After Dark - The Story of Disney's Nighttime Spectaculars - 3:45 p.m.

Creating Marvel Studios & ILM Immersive's What If...? - An Immersive Story - 4 p.m.

- An Immersive Story - 4 p.m. Sounds Delightful with Stacia Martin - 5:15 p.m.

Charles Phoenix's Big Retro Disneyland Slide Show - 5:30 p.m.

Down the Rabbit Hole - The Disney You Didn't Know - 6 p.m.

For times and locations for D23's 3 days of giveaways, signings, meet and greets, and autograph opportunities, check out the full D23: The Ultimate Fan Event schedule.

Tickets For 2024's D23 Event

Disney requires attendees to be D23 Members to purchase tickets and offers either a 1-Day or 3-Day ticket at various levels and with different perks.

The following is a list and breakdown of 2024's D23: The Ultimate Fan Event ticket options:

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket (3-day assigned seat for evening showcases at the Honda Center and 3-day access to Anaheim Convention Center)

(3-day assigned seat for evening showcases at the Honda Center and 3-day access to Anaheim Convention Center) D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket (reserved seat for that day's evening show at the Honda Center and access to Anaheim Convention Center)

(reserved seat for that day's evening show at the Honda Center and access to Anaheim Convention Center) D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket (exclusive to D23 Gold Members including 3-day floor seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to Anaheim Convention Center)

(exclusive to D23 Gold Members including 3-day floor seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to Anaheim Convention Center) D23 Fan Pass (1-Day or 3-Day access to Anaheim Convention Center only)

Tickets became available for purchase on March 26 for D23 Gold Members, March 27 for D23 Gold Members and General Members who are Visa cardholders, and for all members on March 28.

All tickets are currently sold out.

Other Events at 2024's D23 Expo

D23 Day at Angel Stadium - Sunday, August 4

The first 23,000 fans through the gates of Angel Stadium for its first-ever D23 Day will receive a commemorative D23 Mickey Mouse bobblehead.

D23 Day at Disneyland Resort - Thursday, August 8

To kick off D23: The Ultimate Fan Event weekend, the Disneyland Resort will offer D23 fans special in-park offerings at both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Additional events consist of a D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District on August 6, a special screening of The Incredibles on August 5, special sweepstakes, and more.

Rumors for 2024's D23 Event

With San Diego Comic-Con taking place from July 25-28 and mere days ahead of D23: The Ultimate Fan Event, the big question is what will Marvel Studios reveal in San Diego and what will Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige save for D23?

Due to Fantastic Four banners that have already been displayed for San Diego Comic-Con, the cast is expected to make their first appearance there.

But hopefully, additional surprises will be saved for D23's Entertainment Showcase, as well as further information and reveals for Agatha All Along, Captain America: Brave New World, and other MCU projects.

Another big studio question is whether Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy will have concrete news to share about Star Wars' previously announced film slate, including the Rey Star Wars film.

Walt Disney Animation and Pixar Studios are also expected to share new details and first looks at upcoming films, including Moana 2, Elio, Zootopia 2, Frozen 3, Toy Story 5, and more.

Finally, in terms of Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line, the hype has never been higher for the Disney Experiences Panel.

In addition to the Walt Disney Company's previously announced investment plans and approval for DisneylandForward (expansion plans for the Disneyland Resort), Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro has promised additional announcements to the already revealed Animal Kingdom overhauls and a Magic Kingdom expansion.

D23: The Ultimate Fan Event takes place Friday, August 9 through Sunday, August 11, 2024, at the Anaheim Convention Center and Honda Center.

